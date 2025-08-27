Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Ashwin ends his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps.
A two-time champion with CSK, he was a vital part of their golden era.
At 38, Ashwin will now explore franchise leagues around the world.
Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on his IPL career, closing the chapter on a journey that spanned 16 seasons, five franchises, and two championships. The 38-year-old offspinner, who shaped the tactical evolution of spin in the IPL, announced his retirement on X, leaving behind a legacy that few bowlers can match.
"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted, signaling his intent to continue playing franchise cricket globally.
The CSK Prodigy Who Became a Powerplay Weapon
Ashwin’s IPL story began in 2009 when Chennai Super Kings handed him a debut under MS Dhoni. From the start, he was not just a bowler, but a tactician. His ability to choke batters in the powerplay with carrom balls and darting off-spin quickly made him Dhoni’s go-to man.
He peaked during CSK’s golden era, playing pivotal roles in their title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011. The 2010 Champions League T20 was particularly memorable — Ashwin bagged the Player of the Series award, dismissing some of the world’s most destructive batters with deceptive guile.
Reinventing Himself Across Franchises
When CSK were suspended in 2016, Ashwin’s IPL journey turned nomadic. He moved to Rising Pune Super Giant, then to Punjab Kings, where he even captained the side. Though team results didn’t align with his leadership, his creativity shone — whether it was opening the bowling himself or springing tactical surprises.
Delhi Capitals became his next stop in 2020, where he added steel to their attack. Then came Rajasthan Royals, where he formed a potent spin duo with Yuzvendra Chahal, helping the team reach the final in 2022.
Ashwin’s adaptability — from powerplay overs to middle-overs control — kept him relevant in a league where batters usually dominate.
A Grand Return, But A Quiet End
In 2024, CSK brought him back for INR 9.75 crore, a homecoming that fans hoped would script a glorious finale. But the season didn’t go as planned — nine matches, seven wickets, and a dip in rhythm.
Still, his record remains glittering: 221 matches, 187 wickets at an economy of just over 7. He retires as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, behind legends of the format.
The Next Innings
While the IPL chapter is closed, Ashwin’s cricketing curiosity is far from over. He has made it clear that he will explore opportunities in global leagues. For a bowler who has thrived on reinvention, the new challenge is fitting.
From silencing Chris Gayle with a carrom ball in the early years to partnering Chahal in Rajasthan, Ashwin’s IPL journey was less about brute numbers and more about intellect, strategy, and pushing boundaries. He wasn’t just a bowler; he was the IPL’s great thinker.
And though the Chepauk crowd will no longer chant his name in yellow, the game elsewhere is about to gain an explorer eager to script fresh stories.