IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin Seeks Clarity Over Chennai Super Kings' Future - Report

As per report, Ashwin is seeking clarity over his CSK future
Ashwin joined CSK in auction last year
'Ash' is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history
Ravichandran Ashwin has sought clarity over his future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, as per a report in the ESPNCricinfo. The report further states that Ashwin has approached the franchise and even spoke on parting ways with the side if the all-rounder does not fit into their plans.
Ashwin was snapped up by CSK at the mega auction last year for INR 9.75 crore, and went on to play 9 of the 14 games for the franchise at the IPL 2025. Ashwin, who spent eight seasons away from the Chennai-based franchise, played fewer than 12 games in a season in the 2025 IPL - a first since 2009.
Furthermore, Ashwin also leaked runs in the 2025 edition, as he went 9.12 runs per over, the first time that his economy went past the 8-run mark.
Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL and started off his career playing for CSK and then played for the likes of now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to his home city in 2025.
Speaking of the IPL auction, the deadline for releasing players depends on the date of the auction for which it has not been decided. The mega auction, that takes place every three years, could see some turn of events. Furthermore, there's also mini auction, that is held every year.