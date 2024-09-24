Cricket

R Ashwin Reveals Key Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid As India Coaches

Dravid had been the head coach of the Indian team since November 2021 and left the side after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in July this year. He was replaced by Gambhir

r-ashwin-gautam-gambhir-rahul-dravid-cricket
India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the major difference between Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir on how they go about coaching the Indian team. (More Cricket News)

Dravid had been the head coach of the Indian team since November 2021 and left the side after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in July this year. He was replaced by Gambhir.

The key difference as per Ashwin is that Gambhir is a bit more relaxed while Dravid was a little stern and wanted things to be in order.

(from L to R) Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at a nets session in Chennai ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. - PTI/R Senthilkumar
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I think he (Gambhir) is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like, 'Are you coming, please come'; it's like that."

Dravid's style was different, Ashwin disclosed.

"With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he demanded in order. Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented," he revealed. "With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order and will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart, and I think he will be loved by the boys."

The ongoing India-Bangladesh Test series is Gambhir's first long format assignment with the Indian team. India won the first match of the two-Test series by 280 runs and Ashwin played a stellar role in the victory, scoring a century in the first innings and taking a five-wicket haul in the second.

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) celebrates his five-wicket haul after India beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday (September 22, 2024). - AP
India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win

BY HR Gopala Krishna

Ashwin also showered praise on Rishabh Pant who scored his sixth Test century, the joint most by an Indian wicket-keeper in Test cricket.

"He (Pant) played very well. When he played, I told Rohit 10 times, 'He plays very well. I don't know how he gets out and sometimes doesn't score runs'," Ashwin said. "He was born for cricket in every angle and is a strong person. It goes very far when he hits, and he hits it with one arm. Everyone sees that and underestimates him, but he has that much capability. He is a talent, and when he bats, everyone gets beaten. He puts his leg forward and says, 'Ball, are you coming?', and he looks at it and defends."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mali Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 11
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur Sounds Bold Warning For Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'We Can Beat Any Team'
  3. Babar Azam, Shan Masood Likely To Be Retained As Pakistan Captains Despite Poor Results
  4. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule
  5. R Ashwin Reveals Key Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid As India Coaches
Football News
  1. Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James
  2. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
  3. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  4. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  5. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar Floods: 10 Houses Swayed Away As Ganga Rises Above Danger Mark; Bridge Tilted; Schools Shut
  2. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  3. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  4. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
  5. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  2. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  3. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  4. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting