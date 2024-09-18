Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket

When Gautam Gambhir was announced as India's next head coach, a big bone of contention was his relationship with Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli. The two feisty cricketers have both had a penchant for getting in the face of the opposition to egg themselves on. (IND vs BAN streaming | More Cricket News)
That led to the duo having several on-field run-ins, most recently during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where no love seemed to be lost between them. But the two have attempted to take the spice out of the chatter around them by sharing a laugh and some thoughts on their aggressive personalities, love for Test cricket and similar aspirations growing up.
"Here we are putting an end to all the masala and spice," Kohli said as he interviewed head coach Gambhir for BCCI ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, starting Thursday (September 19, 2024).
"That is a good start to the conversation," the southpaw responded, chuckling.
Gambhir, the opener, played with an aggressive mindset all through his career and Kohli continues to play the game with similarly searing intensity. Considering that, their on-field confrontations in the IPL over the years were perhaps not surprising.
In the insightful conversation, the two strong personalities looked back at their days in Delhi and Indian cricket.
The dialogue flowed after they watched footage of the 2011 World Cup final, where Gambhir played a match-winning knock and shared an 83-run stand with his younger teammate Kohli.
"We have come a long way. From playing together for a long time, being part of the same dressing to having ups and downs," Kohli said, before Gambhir added that everything that happened between them was in "good spirits".
One could sense how similar their mindsets are, when it comes to Test cricket. Gambhir began his India career when there was no IPL and always aspired to be a successful red-ball cricketer. Kohli, meanwhile, is arguably the most high-profile supporter of Test cricket.
"Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game. I made my ODI debut before playing Tests. Making Test debut remains my best memory till date. We always thought we would be judged by what we do in red-ball cricket," Gambhir reminisced.
The 42-year-old had established himself by the time Kohli burst on the scene. The 'junior' player still vividly remembers the days when he aspired to be in the league of Gambhir and other big names of Delhi cricket.
"There used to be Kotla 1 and Kotla 2 (nets). We always wanted to be there (with the likes of Gambhir and Co). My first aspiration was to play first-class cricket for Delhi. Now you can understand where the competition comes from because the perspective (his and Gambhir's) is very similar," said Kohli, who is the most successful Indian Test captain.
For Gambhir, Kohli is the torch-bearer of Test cricket.
"You guys are the torchbearers of Test cricket. In today's day and age the challenge will always remain, how we can motivate the next generation of cricketers. I believe the stronger your Test team, the stronger your cricket," said the former opener. Kohli could not agree more with him.
'Batters Will Keep Coming; India Needs Next Generation Of Bowlers'
Further, the duo also averred that India will have to find its next generation of fast bowlers and spinners to extend the successful run in the longest format. As captain, Kohli had placed emphasis on playing five specialist bowlers, a strategy that paid rich dividends.
"A lot will depend on the next generation of bowlers. We will keep producing quality batters. That is how the structure has been," said Gambhir.
"But does the younger generation have motivation to bowl 20 overs in a day? Someone like Jasprit Bumrah, he just loves to bowl but does the next generation of fast bowlers find enjoyment in bowling 20 overs in a day, even the spinners?
"If you enjoy doing that, that is the only way one would be motivated to play Tests. That is going to be a challenge for all of us to figure out who these guys are," the India coach said.
Kohli saved his last question for Gambhir's numerous run-ins with opposition bowlers. But he was quickly reminded about his own on-field demeanour.
"You had more altercations. Maybe you can answer this better," Gambhir said jokingly.
"That is what the personality I had and that is the personality you have. At times that conversation can get you in the zone. I don't want the current players to change one bit," the head coach signed off.
(With PTI inputs)