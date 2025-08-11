AMU Protests Enter Fourth Day Over Fee Hike And Union Poll Delay

AMU students demand rollback of fee hike, conduct of long-pending union elections, and removal of senior officials.
Opposition MPs and alumni association call for probe into alleged police action on campus.
University officials reportedly holding talks with students to end impasse.
Protests at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) entered their fourth day on Monday, with students maintaining a large-scale boycott of classes and staging an indefinite dharna at the Bab-e-Syed gate.
The agitation, which began last week, centres on three primary demands: rollback of the recent steep fee hike, conduct of students’ union elections that have been pending for eight years, and the removal of senior university officials allegedly linked to the crisis.
According to PTI, several Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Imran Masood, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have written to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon, expressing concern over the reported police and administrative crackdown on Friday.. Masood urged a fee rollback and said that he would raise the matter in Parliament.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid criticised the hike, calling it contrary to AMU’s mission of providing affordable education to marginalised sections. The All India AMU Old Boys’ Association convened an emergency meeting, expressing “grave concern” over what it termed the mishandling of peaceful protests.
AMU sources said senior university officials and members of the Executive Council have initiated discussions with students in an effort to break the deadlock, as reported by PTI.