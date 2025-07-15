Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 3: Aussies Continue To Dominate As Three Lions Face Uphill Battle

England are in a very delicate situation in this Test match as Australia have fiercely dominated the proceedings since the start. Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary from the Adelaide Oval right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia's Cameron Green, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Harry Brook, left , during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)a
Welcome to the live blog of the 3rd Ashes Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts find themselves in a commanding position yet again as the Three Lions have been reduced to 8 wickets in their 1st innings with the bat at the end of day 2.

England arrived to bat after getting exhausted by the Australian batting for 2 days straight. The tone for this Test was set early on Day 1 when local hero Alex Carey rescued Australia from a precarious 94/4 with a magnificent, counter-attacking century.

His 106, supported by Usman Khawaja’s resilient 82, propelled the hosts to a formidable 371, despite a spirited five-wicket haul from England’s Jofra Archer.

The momentum shifted decisively on Day 2 during a historic spell from Nathan Lyon. Under the scorching sun at 40°C, Lyon produced a masterclass, removing the English openers in his very first over.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 3rd Ashes Test Right Here:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Will Jacks all had quiet days.

Harry Brook departed for 45 after showcasing flashes of brilliance. England were saved from utter humiliation by their captain Ben Stokes, who has delayed the all out with help of Jofra Archer.

They will resume England's pursuit tomorrow as they trail by 158 runs.

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

