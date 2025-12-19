AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

Travis Head scored yet another century on his home turf, Adelaide Oval
The southpaw was dropped on 99 by Harry Brook
Head's century saw AUS's lead swell in the 3rd Test
Travis Head's love affair with Adelaide continued as the southpaw hammered yet another century to put Australia in a dominant position on day three of the third Ashes Test against England on Friday, December 19.
Head was dropped on 99 by Harry Brook and was unable to break the shackles for eight deliveries before going down the track to Joe Root for four as the Adelaide Oval rose to a deafening sound.
Fans printed t-shirts with 'TravBall' inside the stadium as they celebrated the century with greater joy. The left-handed batter moved Australia's second innings total past 200 and the overall lead over 300.
On the completion of his century, Head bowed down on his knees and kissed the Adelaide Oval turf as he pumped his fists into the air. Cameras also panned on to his wife as he applauded her husband's heroic effort.
Earlier, England were bowled out for 286 with fighting fifties from Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who sparked a mini-revival for the visitors with a 106-run stand for the ninth-wicket.
Their partnership helped cut Australia’s first-innings lead to 85.
Stokes walked off the field yelling at himself and shaking his head after being bowled for 83 by Mitchell Starc, bringing an end to a defiant, 198-ball innings that dragged his team back into the contest.
In reply, Australia lost the wicket of Jake Weatherald, adjudged lbw to Brydon Carse in a decision he should have reviewed, to reach lunch on Day 3 at 17-1.
Manus Labuschagne (13), well caught at ground level by Harry Brook in the slips off Josh Tongue’s bowling, was the only wicket to fall in the middle session when Australia added 102 runs.
(With AP inputs)