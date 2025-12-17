IGNOU January Admission 2026: Registration Begins for ODL Programmes; Apply by January 31

IGNOU 2026 Admission Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the key dates to avoid missing the opportunity. The application process commenced in mid-December 2025, and the last date to apply is January 31, 2026. This deadline applies to both fresh admissions and re-registrations for subsequent semesters or years. While IGNOU often extends deadlines, it is advisable to complete the process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.