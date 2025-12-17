IGNOU January Admission 2026: Registration Begins for ODL Programmes; Apply by January 31

IGNOU has commenced the January 2026 admission cycle for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Interested candidates can apply via the official portal before the January 31 deadline.

IGNOU January Admission 2026: Registration Begins for ODL Programmes; Apply by January 31
  • IGNOU January 2026 admissions are now open for ODL and online courses.

  • The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2026.

  • A valid APAAR ID or DEB ID is mandatory for registration.

  • Candidates can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has opened admissions for its January 2026 session for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Students can now apply online at the official website before the January 31, 2026 deadline. A key requirement for this cycle is a valid APAAR ID or DEB ID, which must be generated during registration.

IGNOU 2026 Admission Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the key dates to avoid missing the opportunity. The application process commenced in mid-December 2025, and the last date to apply is January 31, 2026. This deadline applies to both fresh admissions and re-registrations for subsequent semesters or years. While IGNOU often extends deadlines, it is advisable to complete the process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

Who Can Apply: Eligibility Criteria for ODL Programmes

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the chosen programme. generally:

  • Undergraduate Programmes (BA, BCom, BSc, etc.): Candidates must have completed their 10+2 (Higher Secondary) education from a recognized board.

  • Postgraduate Programmes (MA, MCom, MSc, etc.): A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university is required.

  • Diploma and Certificate Courses: Eligibility ranges from Class 10 to Class 12 or graduation, depending on the specific course requirements.
    Detailed eligibility norms for each course are available in the programme guide on the official website.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Applying for IGNOU admission is a fully online process. Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Portal: Go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL programmes or iop.ignouonline.ac.in for online programmes.

  2. New Registration: Click on "New Registration" and create a user account by providing your email ID and mobile number.

  3. Create APAAR/DEB ID: Generate your mandatory APAAR ID or DEB ID through the link provided on the portal if you haven't already.

  4. Fill the Form: Log in, select your programme, and fill in personal and academic details.

  5. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and educational certificates.

  6. Pay Fee: Pay the admission fee online via credit/debit card or net banking.

  7. Submit: Review the form and click submit. Download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission 2026

To ensure a smooth application, keep the following documents ready:

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

  • Scanned copy of Age Proof (10th marksheet or Birth Certificate)

  • Scanned copies of Educational Qualifications (10th, 12th, and Degree certificates)

  • Experience Certificate (if applicable)

  • Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) if availing fee exemption or reservation.

  • BPL Certificate (if applying for fee concession).

Application Fee and Refund Policy

The admission fee varies by programme and must be paid online. A non-refundable registration fee (typically Rs. 300) is charged along with the programme fee.
Refund Policy:

  • If a student cancels admission before the last date of submission, the full fee (minus the registration fee) is refunded.

  • If cancelled within 15 days after the last date, a deduction of Rs. 500 is made.

  • If cancelled within 30 days after the last date, a deduction of Rs. 1,000 is applicable.

  • No refund is allowed after 30 days from the closing date of admission.

