CLAT 2026 Result Out: Delhi and Bengaluru Shine, Female Participation at 57%

CLAT 2026 counselling process and cutoff

With the results declared, the focus now shifts to the centralized counselling process. The Consortium will soon release the invite list for counselling, which typically includes candidates up to five times the number of available seats in each category. Eligible candidates must register for counselling online by paying the requisite fee. The cutoff marks for top National Law Universities (NLUs) like NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, and NLU Delhi are expected to remain high given the competitive scores this year. Aspirants should keep their documents ready for verification as the first provisional merit list is anticipated to be released shortly.