CLAT 2026 Result Out: Delhi and Bengaluru Shine, Female Participation at 57%

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the CLAT 2026 results today. With 96% attendance, top scorers emerged from Delhi and Bengaluru, while female candidates outshined in participation numbers.

CLAT 2026 Result
  • CLAT 2026 results announced on December 16 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Exam saw 96.01% attendance with 57% female participation.

  • Parv Jain from Delhi secured AIR-2; Bengaluru produced the most toppers.

  • Highest UG score recorded at 112.75; PG top score stood at 104.25.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) officially announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on December 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on December 7 can now view and download their scorecards from the official website. This year's examination witnessed an impressive voter-like turnout, recording an overall attendance of 96.01% across 126 test centers nationwide. The results highlight a competitive year for law aspirants, with the highest score in the undergraduate (UG) category reaching 112.75 marks, while the postgraduate (PG) topper secured 104.25 marks. Notably, the exam underscored inclusivity and growing interest among women, with female candidates accounting for nearly 57% of the total test-takers, surpassing the 43% male participation.

CLAT 2026 toppers and top cities

The result statistics reveal that metropolitan hubs continue to dominate the law entrance landscape. New Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as the top-performing cities, producing the highest concentration of high rankers. In the UG category, Bengaluru led the chart with 15 candidates in the top percentiles, followed closely by New Delhi with 8 candidates. Parv Jain from the Delhi-NCR region secured the prestigious All India Rank (AIR) 2, aiming for admission into NLSIU Bangalore. The detailed merit list indicates that students from these cities benefited from early preparation and robust mentorship ecosystems.​

How to download CLAT 2026 scorecard?

Candidates can access their individual scorecards by following these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official portal: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  2. Click on the "CLAT 2026 Result" link visible on the homepage or dashboard.

  3. Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

  4. Once logged in, your scorecard showing sectional marks, overall score, and All India Rank (AIR) will be displayed.

  5. Download the scorecard as a PDF and take a printout for the counselling and admission process.

CLAT 2026 counselling process and cutoff

With the results declared, the focus now shifts to the centralized counselling process. The Consortium will soon release the invite list for counselling, which typically includes candidates up to five times the number of available seats in each category. Eligible candidates must register for counselling online by paying the requisite fee. The cutoff marks for top National Law Universities (NLUs) like NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, and NLU Delhi are expected to remain high given the competitive scores this year. Aspirants should keep their documents ready for verification as the first provisional merit list is anticipated to be released shortly.

