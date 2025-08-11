Dharmasthala Burial: SIT Uses Ground Penetrating Radar

Inspections at the 13th site near Netravati bathing ghat follow allegations of decades-old mass murders and burials.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mass burial
The man who had confessed to burying bodies in Dharmasthala appeared before the SIT for the second day for inquiry. (for representative purposes only) Photo: File | Outlook India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SIT begins GPR-based inspections in Dharmasthala burials case, starting with 13th identified site near Netravati ghat.

  • Probe follows allegations by a former sanitation worker of forced burials of women and minors between 1995 and 2014.

  • Skeletal remains have been found at two locations so far; further action to follow survey results.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of mass burials in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala village has begun using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology to inspect sites identified by a key complainant.

On Monday, the team, along with GPR specialists, examined the 13th location marked for investigation, near the Netravati bathing ghat. Officials said the survey is aimed at verifying claims made during witness statements, with further steps to depend on the results.

According to PTI, GPR, an electromagnetic technique that sends radio wave pulses into the ground to detect subsurface structures, is being deployed as part of the SIT’s wider probe into accusations of mass murder, rape, and burials in the area over the past two decades.

Senior security officials at the office of the SIT constituted to probe the case related to the alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala - PTI Photo
Human Remains Discovered Near Netravathi River In Dharamsthala Mass Burial Case

BY Outlook News Desk

The allegations came from a former sanitation worker, whose identity remains undisclosed, claiming he was forced to bury multiple bodies, including women and minors, while working in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014. He alleged that some bodies bore signs of sexual assault, and has recorded his testimony before a magistrate. Skeletal remains have been recovered at two sites so far.

The state government set up the SIT following growing public and political pressure after the allegations surfaced. The case has drawn attention due to Dharmasthala’s prominence as a religious and cultural centre in Karnataka.

Second Complaint On Illegal Burial In Dharmasthala Handed Over To SIT

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
