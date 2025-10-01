FSL Report on Dharmasthala Human Remains Inconclusive, SIT Awaits Further Tests

Forensic study of three skulls finds no assault injuries; cause of death undetermined as probe into alleged mass burials continues.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Mass burial
Forensic study of three skulls finds no assault injuries; cause of death undetermined as probe into alleged mass burials continues.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The FSL submitted its report on three skulls and bone remains linked to allegations of multiple murders and burials in Dharmasthala over 20 years.

  • Analysis showed the remains belonged to men aged 25–40, with no fracture or assault marks; cause of death could not be determined, with poisoning tests pending.

  • SIT continues its probe as more skeletal samples await analysis, while the case remains controversial following complainant Chinnaiah’s perjury charges and political fallout.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday submitted its report on three skulls and bone remains analysed as part of the SIT investigation into the alleged case of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past 20 years, following allegations from complainant CN Chinnaiah, according to Special Investigation Team sources.

According to PTI, the initial report of the FSL study of the human remains discovered in the vicinity was sent to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT sources state that the skull that Chinnaiah produced in court was that of a man who was about 40 years old.

The report states that the second skull and bones found at Spot-6 were determined to belong to a man in his 25s or 30s.  According to the sources, a third set of remains, discovered at Spot-15 next to tree roots, belonged to a man between the ages of 35 and 39.

None of the remains had any indications of fractures or assault-related injuries, according to the FSL examination.  According to a source, it was impossible to identify the cause of death for all three people.

PTI reported that samples have been forwarded to the FSL in Ahmedabad for further testing to assess potential poisoning.

Furthermore, according to sources, samples of a few more skulls and skeleton remains that were found during a later dig at Banglegudde have not yet been sent for forensic analysis.

The circumstances surrounding the remains and their relationship to Chinnaiah's claims are still being investigated by the SIT.

More information about the investigation's status and the background of the results has not been made public by the authorities.

The report's inconclusive nature regarding the cause of death has left the investigation open, with forensic analysis of the additional remains expected to provide more clarity.

The case remains under scrutiny as the SIT awaits results from the ongoing test.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying several bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple, too, had welcomed the constitution of the SIT.

Published At:
