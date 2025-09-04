Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

The delegation discussed the ongoing Dharmasthala controversy, wherein a man identified as C N Chinnaiah has claimed that he has buried hundreds of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mass burial
The man who had confessed to burying bodies in Dharmasthala appeared before the SIT for the second day for inquiry. (for representative purposes only) Photo: File | Outlook India
Summary
Summary of this article

- The Swami, after returning from Delhi on Thursday, said Shah has assured the delegation that all developments were being closely monitored and that a decision would follow a Cabinet meeting.

- Shah also indicated plans for new legislation aimed at curbing misinformation and hate speech against religious institutions

- The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has conducted questioning of such content creators, which is a good beginning, the pontiff said.

Pontiffs of various Maths from Karnataka under the banner ‘Sanatan Sant Niyoga’ called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and demanded an investigation into the Dharmasthala case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Rajashekarananda Swamiji, the delegation on Wednesday discussed the ongoing Dharmasthala controversy, wherein a man identified as C N Chinnaiah has claimed that he has buried hundreds of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault.

Speaking to PTI, the Swami, after returning from Delhi on Thursday, said Shah has assured the delegation that all developments were being closely monitored and that a decision would follow a Cabinet meeting.

"We apprised the Union Home Minister of Dharmasthala, and are delighted with his assurance. Our delegation tried to impress upon him about a larger ploy by some well-connected vested interests inside India and outside to bring bad name to the Hindu temples of faith and religion with an intention of instilling insecurity and fear among the devotees," the pontiff said.

"We demanded an NIA investigation into the controversy," he added.

Shah also indicated plans for new legislation aimed at curbing misinformation and hate speech against religious institutions, urging the leaders to assist in public sensitisation efforts, the religious leader said.

According to Swamiji, Shah said the Enforcement Directorate is probing claims of foreign funding to YouTubers spreading misinformation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has conducted questioning of such content creators, which is a good beginning, the pontiff said.

Published At:
