Ajit Pawar Cremated With Full State Honours; Amit Shah, Nabin Attend Funeral

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his funeral at the Vidya Pratishthan ground at Baramati, in Pune district. Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his funeral at the Vidya Pratishthan ground at Baramati, in Pune district. Photo: PTI