Three-Day State Mourning For Pawar, Govt Offices Shut Today: Fadnavis

As the nation reels from the shock of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s tragic death, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a state-wide bandh as a mark of respect for the late NCP leader.
Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning after failing to successfully land. The incident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area of the district.
Fadnavis told reporters that all state government offices will be closed today, January 28. Additionally, a three-day state mourning will be held in Maharashtra.
The CM condoled the death of Pawar and claimed that the late leader's presence and influence in the state will be a gap that will be terribly missed in Maharashtra.
With deep ties in Baramati and Pune, NCP (AP) activists had called for a bandh to be enacted in the two cities as a mark of mourning for the late leader. Pawar had represented Baramati assembly constituency for seven consecutive terms starting in 199. He was also serving as the Guardian Minister of Pune up until his death.