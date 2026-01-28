Who’ll Claim Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy And What’s The Future Of The NCP?  

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (AP) President Ajit Pawar during a press conference on May 27, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Several state presidents of the erstwhile unified NCP also joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP during the meeting. The NCP Youth Wing President, Dheeraj Sharma, was among those who joined. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (AP) President Ajit Pawar during a press conference on May 27, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Several state presidents of the erstwhile unified NCP also joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP during the meeting. The NCP Youth Wing President, Dheeraj Sharma, was among those who joined. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times