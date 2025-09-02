ED Initiates Investigation Into Foreign-Funding Angle On Dharmasthala Row

ED initiates preliminary investigation under FEMA
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday initiated a preliminary investigation into allegations of dubious foreign funding fueling communal conspiracies surrounding the ongoing Dharmasthala row in Karnataka.
PTI has reported that the ED is currently gathering facts and documents related to all relevant entities and stakeholders, including some NGOs that are suspected to have used such funding. PAN details, account information, and transaction records of the NGOs have been sought from the State Bank of India and other banks.
The ED has also initiated a preliminary investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and further actions will be taken following proof of foreign funding, rule violation and illicit use of funds. Documents related to the case have already been handed over by the police to the agency.
Claims from a former sanitation worker, CN Chinnayya, regarding the mass burial of multiple bodies in Dharmasthala triggered the communal controversy. BJP leaders called for a “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally on Monday, condemning what they believe to be a smear campaign against the temple town and criticising the Congress government for its handling of the matter. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the claims of foreign funding raised by BJP leaders, saying that he was unaware of any such angle. He also hit out at the BJP, saying, “The BJP has got funds to do all this, who is giving them the money?”
(with inputs from PTI)