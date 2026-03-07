Kejriwal criticises BJP over ‘Phansi Ghar’ row after appearing before Delhi Assembly panel

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee in connection with the “Phansi Ghar” controversy, criticising the BJP government for focusing on the dispute instead of addressing civic issues in the capital

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kejriwal defended the AAP government’s earlier claim that a section of the Assembly complex was identified as a colonial-era execution chamber during renovation work.

  • The BJP has disputed the claim, saying the room was used for storing or carrying food and referring to it as a “tiffin room”.

  • The Privileges Committee is examining the matter, while the Assembly Secretariat has rejected Kejriwal’s request to live-stream the proceedings.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi after appearing before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee in connection with the ongoing “Phansi Ghar” controversy. He accused the ruling party of focusing on the dispute instead of addressing pressing civic issues in the capital.

Kejriwal appeared before the committee on March 6 after being summoned to clarify claims previously made by the AAP government that a section of the Delhi Assembly complex had once served as a British-era execution chamber where freedom fighters were hanged.

The BJP has disputed this assertion, arguing that the space was not a gallows but a room used for carrying or storing food and other items, often described by its leaders as a “tiffin room.” The committee is currently reviewing the matter and has called several former Assembly office bearers, including Kejriwal, to provide explanations.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Kejriwal said the debate over the room’s historical use was distracting from urgent urban problems. He claimed that several roads across the city were damaged, power supply was experiencing interruptions and government hospitals were facing shortages of medicines. According to him, the government should prioritise improving these services instead of dwelling on the controversy.

Kejriwal reiterated that the structure had come to light during renovation work carried out in the Assembly complex. He said that in 2022, when Ram Niwas Goel was serving as Speaker, a section of the building was examined and presented as a historical site dating back to the colonial period. The AAP government later opened the area to visitors and described it as a memorial linked to the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters.

During his appearance before the committee, Kejriwal said he explained that the earlier identification of the site had been made following inquiries conducted under the Assembly’s leadership at the time. He also questioned the claim that the room was merely a food storage area, saying he had not seen any evidence supporting that conclusion.

Later in the day, Kejriwal repeated his criticism in a social media post, alleging that the BJP government was attempting to portray the site as a “tiffin room” rather than a historic gallows. According to him, such claims undermined the memory of freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders raised concerns about Kejriwal’s security during his visit to the Assembly complex. Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Kejriwal’s personal security officers were not permitted inside the premises despite the former chief minister having Z-plus category protection, which he described as a security lapse.

The BJP and the Assembly Secretariat have maintained that the Privileges Committee is examining the issue in accordance with the rules of the House. Officials said the committee’s proceedings are confidential and follow established Assembly procedures.

The Assembly Secretariat also declined Kejriwal’s request to live-stream the hearing. In a letter responding to the request, the Secretariat said there is no precedent for broadcasting Privileges Committee proceedings. It also noted the chairperson’s surprise at Kejriwal’s request, pointing out that he has been an Assembly member for more than a decade and has previously attended committee meetings.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta later accused Kejriwal of spreading a “false narrative” about the existence of a “Phansi Ghar” in the Assembly complex. Addressing a press conference, Gupta alleged that Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had misled the public by linking the claim to the legacy of martyrs. He added that the committee would submit a report regarding Kejriwal’s earlier failure to appear before it.

The controversy dates back to 2022, when the AAP government inaugurated a renovated section of the Assembly complex and described it as a historic “Phansi Ghar.” The BJP subsequently challenged that description, alleging the space had been misrepresented. The dispute prompted the Privileges Committee to seek clarification from those involved in the earlier decision.

The committee’s examination of the issue is still ongoing.

