A Decade On Death Row, Then Acquitted: The Human Cost Of Broken Trials

This process of dehumanisation is most extreme at the death row as it epitomises societal antipathy towards criminals who deserve exemplary or highest punishments because of their morally shocking crimes. Undoubtedly, the legal order which pronounces such punishments safeguards society through normative values of justice. However, as the life accounts from the death row show, the debate over death penalty cannot be restricted to questions of the justness of death as a punishment versus the sanctity of life, or about the necessity of deterrence versus its lack, or about just rareness versus erroneousness of judicial decisions. What needs recognition is that the legislated punishment of death does not occur in vacuum; it is structured through the dehumanising and violent prison system. Besides the ethical, social and legislative aspects, the question of death penalty must take cognisance of the violence generated within the penal system and of the need to build accountability for its persistence. Those who survive the death row return to tell us of their struggles for hope and justice. Additionally, Siddiqui and Khan’s testimonies show the admirable resistant strategies that they individually built for surviving 10 years in the Phansi Yard. Most importantly, these singular testimonies strengthen the collective history of political prisoners and recall the resistant struggles that 13 men waged for nine long years as undertrial prisoners in the Mumbai train blast case.