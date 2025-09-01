BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

- At a rally titled "Dharmasthala Chalo”, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra said the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe had failed to allay public doubts.

- JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched the “Dharmasthala Satya Yatra” from Hassan, chanting slogans in support of the religious institution.

- The Dharmasthala case began in July 2025, when a former sanitation worker claimed he had been forced to bury hundreds of bodies—many allegedly showing signs of sexual assault—between 1995 and 2014.