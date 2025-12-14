Nadda Accuses Himachal Congress Of Squandering Central Funds

Himachal needs a double-engine govt, Parivartan in 2027
Bihar has sent a clear message across the country that those who attempt to run politics on the crutches of infiltrators have no place in India.
Nadda targets Himachal Pradesh Congress government over alleged corruption, fund mismanagement, and unspent central grants
Calling the NDA’s victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections a clear rejection of those seeking to run the country with the support of “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators), BJP national president J. P. Nadda said on Saturday that the BJP would form the next governments in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry; retain Assam; and significantly improve its performance in Kerala.
On a two-day visit to his home state, BJP national president J. P. Nadda was felicitated by the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit for the NDA’s Bihar victory, which leaders attributed to his strategy and said could be replicated in West Bengal.
He asserted that the Bihar victory demonstrated the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Signals were also dropped about Change—‘Parivartan’ in Himachal Pradesh when the state goes to the next assembly polls.
Nadda’s visit at a time when the state’s Congress government has completed three years in power was also aimed at infusing the party’s organisational setup to gear up for the 2027 assembly polls, targeting the ruling party on “failed” guarantees, corruption, and mismanagement of the central funding.
By his side stood former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, apart from state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal and most sitting MPs (except Kangana Ranaut) and party MLAs—an apparent message of unity that is often being questioned over the next chief ministerial race in the state.
Nevertheless, the event was also aimed at countering the Congress’s recent show of strength in Mandi, led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, where the government sought to highlight its achievements despite what it termed the Centre’s denial of development funds and its rightful share in central projects.
However, Nadda came armed with a full breakdown of the funds provided to the government but accused it of mismanagement, corruption, and squandering of the grants.
Nadda said, "The Centre has no shortage of funds for Himachal Pradesh, and whenever the state demanded funds, the Centre provided them."
The central government provided Rs 3,789 crore for disaster relief, more than Rs 1,000 crore for smart city, bulk drug park, and four-lane projects, and developed Baddi as a Pharma Hub. However, the Congress government continues to level false accusations.
Further, the Centre sanctioned special assistance of more than Rs 2000 crore and a JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) fund of Rs 1442 crore to Himachal, but the Congress government spent only 50 per cent of the amount in many schemes.
He rather said, “Himachal Pradesh’s development is possible only with a double engine,” asking the party cadres to work for “Parivartan” (Change) in Himachal Pradesh, which is sure to happen when the state assembly elections are held.
Addressing party workers, Nadda stated that the past 11 years have fundamentally changed the country's politics. He asserted that the NDA-led government enjoys the trust and confidence of the people and functions with a strong sense of accountability—something he said had been missing in earlier regimes.
“Earlier, the central government was formed and remained limited to one class, family, caste, or religion; however, Prime Minister Modi changed the direction of the country's politics.” Now there is a politics of “one thing, one government” in the country.
Except for the BJP, all other political parties of the country are immersed in the pleasures of power, and there is ideological emptiness in them. People have backed the NDA in a series of state assembly polls, including those in Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and now Bihar.
He said the BJP ensured justice for Muslim women by abolishing the evil practice of triple talaq, adding that it had already long been scrapped in many Muslim-majority countries.
The BJP President also spoke on the Vande Mataram debate in the Parliament and attacked the Congress, which he said has broken the essence of Vande Mataram and also Independence.