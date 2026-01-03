Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Colourful start to three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 at the iconic Shimla Ridge

Ashwani Sharma
  Winter chill gives way to the warmth of tradition and entrepreneurial spirit

  More than 4023 shawls representing the state's authentic hand-woven woollen heritage on display 

  Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates festival that provides a platform to Himachal's textiles heritage

On a cold Saturday, amid a gentle winter breeze, Shimla scored a new landmark on the opening day of the HIM MSME Fest 2026, a first-of-its-kind mega event, by securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records with the inclusion of the famed Himachali shawls.

More than 4023 shawls representing the state’s authentic hand-woven woollen heritage, thriving for decades in districts from Kullu to Kinnaur and Sirmaur to Chamba, were on display at Shimla’s iconic Ridge.

Teams from the Guinness Book of World Records were present in the town to meticulously verify the authenticity and eligibility of each product, which was intricately designed and colourfully woven by master weavers (artisans) before officially recording the historic feat.

Soon after, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu arrived at the Ridge to inaugurate the HIM MSME Fest 2026, terming the event as a new milestone that celebrates the spirit of craftsmanship and the MSME sector. Many of the enterprises date back to over half a century.

Kullu shawls, for example, are believed to have originated in the late 19th century, when weavers from Rampur Bushahr and neighbouring regions introduced distinctive patterns. During all these years, the craftspersons, including women artisans, also successfully blended traditional wool weaving with bold borders and motifs. The shawls made in almost every district have given a new cultural identity to Himachal Pradesh.

Giving a new colour to the event, the Department of Industries has also planned a series of cultural events and musical performances to highlight Himachal Pradesh's culture.
Shimla’s Ridge Decked Up For HIM MSME Fest

Ashwani Sharma

Additional Director (Industries) Tilak Raj Sharma said it was the Chief Minister’s vision to put local craftsmanship in the global landscape. “So, we decided to pitch Himachal's ancient hand-woven shawls, produced at looms, to the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.

Among others accompanying the Chief Minister to join the event were Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R. D. Nazeem, Director (Industries) Dr. Yunus, and top officials from the Government of India led by Rajeesh, an IAS officer of the 1997 batch, who is Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He lauded the efforts of the state government in organising the Fest 2026 and bringing traditional craftspersons, women entrepreneurs, startup leaders, and young self-employed innovators to one platform for global positioning of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the occasion, the chief minister said the Fest 2026 has offered a wonderful platform to thousands of small entrepreneurs to connect to the market. This will felicitate collaborations for promoting HIM Brand products globally.

The event will assist in promoting the Made in Himachal brand and help rural, traditional and local MSME products gain national and international recognition and to realise the aspirations of thousands of small entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups across the state, he added.

Scheduled to open on January 3 at Shimla's Ridge Maidan, the festival will provide a platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, traditional weavers, start-up leaders and innovators from across the state to showcase their products, forge strategic collaborations and explore opportunities for diversification.
HIM MSME Fest 2026 To Propel Himachal’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ Industrial Push: Sukhu

Ashwani Sharma

This will further strengthen the vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise, and inclusive growth.

Besides, the fest emphasises upon women's entrepreneurship and the One District One Product initiative that will help rural entrepreneurs to gain access to new opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy and empowering women.

“Special emphasis would be laid on the greening of MSMEs, and this initiative will play a significant role in making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said that this fest serves as a unique convergence point for emerging and established start-ups, where ideas, innovation, and investment would come together. Entrepreneurs will be able to exhibit their products and services, engage directly with investors and buyers, and explore new opportunities for startup business expansion.

Earlier, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan gave detailed information about the agenda of the three-day fest, which includes interactive sessions. He said sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, artificial intelligence, electronic chips, and data centres are being accorded priority to accelerate industrialisation vis-à-vis giving a push to green industries. Strategic dialogues are being held with leading industry players in these emerging sectors.

