HIM MSME Fest 2026 To Propel Himachal’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ Industrial Push: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu says the festival will strengthen MSMEs, women-led enterprises and start-ups while boosting investment and market access.

Ashwani Sharma
HIM MSME
Scheduled to open on January 3 at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, the festival will provide a platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, traditional weavers, start-up leaders and innovators from across the state to showcase their products, forge strategic collaborations and explore opportunities for diversification. Photo: Ashwani Sharma
  • HIM MSME Fest to link entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups with national and global markets

  • Focus on women entrepreneurship, ODOP and priority sectors such as green mobility and defence

  • CEO-level dialogues aimed at investment facilitation and policy reform

Barely two days after the curtain-raiser for the HIM MSME Fest 2026 (Himachal Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Festival), Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the event would give a decisive push to the state’s drive towards Atmanirbhar industrial growth, with a strong focus on micro, small and medium enterprises, women entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Interacting with senior officials of the Industries Department and key stakeholders, Sukhu said the festival reflected the government’s commitment to inclusive industrial development through investment facilitation, enterprise promotion and women-led entrepreneurship.

“Through the HIM MSME Fest 2026, we have laid down clear priority initiatives to promote inclusive industrial growth by strengthening MSMEs, supporting women entrepreneurs and facilitating investments,” the Chief Minister said.

Scheduled to open on January 3 at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, the festival will provide a platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, traditional weavers, start-up leaders and innovators from across the state to showcase their products, forge strategic collaborations and explore opportunities for diversification.

“The HIM MSME Fest 2026 will be a milestone in connecting Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector with markets, investments and modern technologies, while giving it national and international visibility,” Sukhu said.

He added that the festival would play a key role in strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, green mobility, food processing, dairy, data centres and defence, with participation expected from both domestic and international players.

Highlighting the theme ‘The Craft of the Hills on the Global Stage’, the Chief Minister said the event would help link Himachal Pradesh’s traditional products with global markets. The state, he noted, has a rich heritage of handicrafts, weaving, woodcraft, metalwork, textiles and the famed Chamba rumal.

The festival will also serve as a convergence point for emerging and established start-ups, enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, interact directly with investors and buyers, and explore new avenues for business expansion.

Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said the inaugural session would feature the Start-up Awards and a felicitation ceremony, followed by a cultural evening showcasing the state’s rich folk traditions. A special exhibition of handcrafted shawls will also be organised on the first day, highlighting the weaving and handicraft heritage of different districts.

Outlining the state’s future industrial roadmap, Chauhan said priority was being accorded to sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, artificial intelligence, electronic chips and data centres. Strategic engagements with leading industry players are underway to attract new investments.

He said special emphasis would be placed on the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and women entrepreneurship. Buyer-seller meets, knowledge-sharing sessions and networking events will help women and rural entrepreneurs access new markets and opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy. Direct interactions will be facilitated with platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, ONDC and GI-tagged marketplaces.

The festival is being organised in consultation with Ernst & Young, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta outlined the programme, including exhibitions, sectoral dialogues and investor interactions. A key highlight will be the CEO Interaction—Strategic Leadership Dialogue for Investment and Industrial Growth on January 4, 2026, being held for the first time at the initiative of the Chief Minister.

The closed-door dialogue will bring together Chief Executive Officers, managing directors, promoters and industry leaders from priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, green mobility, food processing, dairy, data centres and defence.

“Conceptualised as a structured Business-to-Government forum, the dialogue aims to facilitate meaningful discussions on investment opportunities, policy incentives, regulatory reforms and long-term industrial growth prospects,” Gupta said.

Director (Industries) Yunus said the CEO interaction would feature policy and vision presentations, sector-specific roundtables, one-to-one meetings with senior officials, and platforms for memorandums of cooperation and investment intent announcements.

As a cornerstone of HIM MSME Fest 2026, the initiative is expected to strengthen investor confidence, refine MSME and industrial policies, and create a roadmap for sustainable, technology-driven and employment-oriented growth, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a competitive, future-ready investment destination.

Tags

