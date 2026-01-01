HIM MSME Fest 2026 To Propel Himachal’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ Industrial Push: Sukhu

Scheduled to open on January 3 at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, the festival will provide a platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, traditional weavers, start-up leaders and innovators from across the state to showcase their products, forge strategic collaborations and explore opportunities for diversification. Photo: Ashwani Sharma

Scheduled to open on January 3 at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan, the festival will provide a platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, traditional weavers, start-up leaders and innovators from across the state to showcase their products, forge strategic collaborations and explore opportunities for diversification. Photo: Ashwani Sharma