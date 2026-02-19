Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu takes On Centre Over RDG Cut, Cabinet To meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has stepped up its confrontation with the Centre over the scrapping of the Revenue Deficit Grant

A
Ashwini Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The opposition BJP refused to toe the government's stand and jointly meet PM Modi 

  • RDG issue, meanwhile, has helped him consolidate his position within the party and the government

  • DyCM Agnihotri terms situation as “extraordinary” for the hill state, which has, so far, survived on grant-in-aid and special funding from the Centre since 1951.

The resource-starved Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday signalled a sharpening confrontation with the Centre over its decision to scrap the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), a constitutionally mandated funding mechanism, rendering the hill state fiscally vulnerable and dealt a long-term blow to its development.

While the opposition BJP refused to back the government or join its demand for restoration of the grant, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu put up a brave face, striking a resolute note.

“I will take this battle to a logical end. It’s not a fight for the Congress or me but is about the rights of 75 lakh people of the state. The history will ask why the BJP did not take a stand against the RDG withdrawal,” he said, as the state assembly voted on a resolution, making a fervent plea to the centre to "reconsider its decision".

According to Clause (ii) of the Terms of Reference for the 16th Finance Commission, it is supposed to decide how to distribute grants of aid to states from the Consolidated Fund of India, as stated in Article 275 of the Constitution.

Related Content
Related Content

But the commission did not make any such provision, causing a blow to the state, which has been getting the grant-in-aid up to the 15th Finance Commission, i.e., 2025-26. Now reduced to zero.

The budget session of the state assembly, convened on February 16, debated the issue for three days, even as the proceedings were marred by ruckus, chaos, disruptions, sloganeering, and protests from both sides.

Before the resolution was put to a vote, the entire opposition had entered the well of the House to stall the resolution, accusing the Chief Minister of "escalating the tension" with the centre to make it a political issue rather than finding a solution. The chief minister must put his own house in order and cut down on wasteful expenditure before passing the buck to the Centre, according to the BJP MLAs. 

Sukhu hit back at the BJP, accusing it of playing politics over issues critical to the state’s future.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrives at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the state budget session, in Jammu on Friday. - IMAGO / ANI News
Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The RDG development has, meanwhile, helped him consolidate his position within the party and the government, allowing him to project a united front against the Centre. The opposition BJP is yet to articulate a clear strategy for an effective response to the Union government’s latest decision.

He reminded that former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, too, had defended the state’s position before the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions, asserting its rightful entitlement to receive RDG as a revenue-deficient state with difficult geographical challenges involving significantly higher costs of development than neighbours like Punjab and Haryana.

But now the BJP has changed its stand because of being in the Opposition, not in the government.

Sukhu offered to set aside 'protocol' to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of Jairam Thakur to seek continuation of the RDG.

Sukhu maintains that the RDG isn’t a charity from the Centre but a constitutional entitlement under Articles 275 and 280, meant to support states with genuine revenue deficits. The Centre’s decision to discontinue RDG endangers Himachal’s fiscal stability, implementation of welfare schemes, healthcare for the poor and remotely located population, and also development.

The RDG is a lifeline for the state’s economy, as it constitutes 12.7 percent of the budget, unlike bigger states like Haryana, where the RDG is barely 0.01 percent of the budget. It is 0.08 percent in Karnataka, 0.09 percent in Tamil Nadu, and 0.55 percent in Rajasthan.

"For the states with airports and mega industrial projects and corporate giants, the RDG will not matter, but for us, it’s survival," Sukhu maintains

During the five years of the BJP’s five-year term, the state received around Rs 54,000 crore in RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation—a total of nearly Rs 70,000 crore in central transfers. 

However, during the past three years of the Congress rule, the state has received only Rs 17,000 cr in the past three years, with zero GST compensation and a frozen limit for borrowings, making it extremely difficult to carry out committed liabilities like loan repayments and meet salaries of the staff. 

Armed with the resolution, Sukhu’s next move is to lead his cabinet to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to apprise the party high command about the real impact of the RDG deprivation on the state’s fragile finances and its soaring debt of over Rs one lakh crore.

Kewal Singh Pathania, a first-time MLA and the party’s deputy chief whip, said the Chief Minister and the entire Cabinet would meet Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders on Friday. “This is a moment when everyone must rally behind the Chief Minister,” he said.

The meeting, scheduled for 4 pm, will focus on Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal stress following the recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission to scrap the Revenue Deficit Grant. The meeting, scheduled for 4 pm, will focus on Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal stress following the recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission to scrap the Revenue Deficit Grant.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri terms the situation “extraordinary” for the hill state, which has so far survived on grant-in-aid and special funding from the Centre since 1951.

The state’s total income from all resources is approximately Rs 18,000 cr; another Rs 13,950 cr is the share of central taxes. Now, when the state raises Rs 10,000 cr as loans—a minimum fixed limit—its total available revenue will be Rs 42,000 cr, but expenditure is estimated at Rs 48,000 cr. There is an annual shortfall of Rs 6,000 cr, which could have been met by the RDG funding.

Agnihotri, speaking during the debate on the RDG, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and support the hill state, stressing its crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s natural wealth, including its fragile mountain ecology, forests, and rich water resources such as rivers and glaciers.

With the Union Budget scheduled to be passed on March 17, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has stepped up efforts to seek the Prime Minister’s intervention to restore the funding pattern followed since 1952, and after the state’s formation in 1971, before Himachal Pradesh slides into a prolonged fiscal crisis that could undermine development and disrupt essential public services.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  2. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  4. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  5. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

  5. Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz