Spike in Winter Fire Incidents in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur

Over 50 major fires since October have gutted heritage structures, Kath-Kuni houses, and entire villages across Shimla, Kullu, and Kinnaur, as dry weather and heavy reliance on heating devices deepen the winter risk.

A
Ashwini Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spike in Winter Fire Incidents in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur
Nainital: Smoke and flames billow out after a fire broke out at British-era building, housing Saraswati Shishu Mandir school, in Nainital, Tuesday night, Dec. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 50 major fire incidents reported since October across Himachal’s hill districts.

  • Wooden homes, heritage temples, and Kath-Kuni structures repeatedly destroyed.

  • Dry spell, faulty wiring, and heating devices driving early and intense winter fires.

Winters have set in Himachal, and the usual rush to stock up on the essentials, warm clothing, and firewood, comes the threat of winter fires. Each year, magnificent wooden homes, heritage bungalows, ancient temples, and old Kath-Kuni buildings are reduced to ashes, often within minutes.

Beginning this week, a major fire gutted a centuries-old deity temple, built in the traditional hill architecture, at the village Dadheri in the Manikaran area of Kullu district, engulfing two houses when the families were asleep around midnight. However, no human loss was reported.

Earlier last month, a massive fire at village Jhaniyar in Banjar subdivision (Kullu) had destroyed 16 structures, including houses and two temples, leaving families homeless.

In Shimla town, a fire broke out at Dimple Lodge, a 135-year-old wooden building in Chhota Shimla, reducing the two -storey building to ashes.

On the intervening night of 12 and 13 October 2025, a major fire broke out in the newly constructed Jahru Nag Temple, at village Shaneri near Rampur (Shimla), reducing the temple to ashes. The locals had nearly Rs 2.5 cr in their conservation work, engaging some of the best traditional artisans.

In February this year, a 300-year-old three-storey wooden house with 15 rooms in the village of Kadharan, 70 km from Shimla, also got completely gutted in a fire.

Related Content
Related Content
Spotted Dove (left) and brooding by White Eared Bulbul (right). - null
Environmentalist Saves Young Birds From Forest Fire In Shimla

BY Ashwani Sharma

Balbir Thakur, a retired IAS officer, recalled that the heritage property was built by his ancestors using wood and stones and was one of the shining pieces of architecture in the entire area. "We are the property's fourth-generation owners," he recalled.

A major fire wiped out an entire village in Kullu this January, leaving 17 families homeless. The districts of Kinnaur and snow-bound Lahaul-Spiti are also experiencing a pattern of fires earlier in the winter season. 

The pattern of the fires in the winter months is almost similar, though the cause of the fires could be attributed to the use of heating devices, short-circuiting, lack of fire safety measures and negligence. But most buildings are made of wood and local materials, which are unprotected from the fires, so they are very vulnerable.

The fire officials confirm that since October this year alone, more than 50 major fire incidents have been reported in the state, causing loss to the tune of crores and rendering many homeless and in distress. Shimla district alone has reported 11 fire incidents.

This year’s incidents, say environmental activists, are related to an unusual dry spell, rather prolonged rain deficit, since heavy monsoons and night temperatures are dropping quite low, forcing the families to use heating devices inside homes.

Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Kashyap, said he had already circulated an advisory to all sub-divisional magistrates and district officials, informing them of precautions to be taken to avoid fire accidents, both in offices and residential houses. “The electric heating devices should not be left unattended. Sometimes, using more than one heating device can cause an electrical short circuit. "The wooden buildings can catch fire at any moment," he says.

Sometimes in the villages, the houses and shops are built close to each other and in a cluster. If the fire breaks out in one corner, it could easily engulf the entire village, where the fire tenders can’t reach due to a lack of connectivity, limited access, and narrow and steep roads. Availability of water storage in the vicinity is another issue.

“Dry forests nearby—pine-needle Forest litter, dry leaves, fuel-wood, and dry fodder stored near the houses or even in the outhouses attached to the main buildings, are also other threats,” says Mohan Lal Brakta, MLA from Rohru

Heavy rainfall in Shimla - | Photo: PTI
Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

BY Ashwani Sharma

The fire at Jubbal-Kotkhi last month not only destroyed the multi-storey traditional Kath-kuni house built by the family investing their entire income, but also consumed cash, jewellery, food grains, and winter stock. The family was rendered homeless and shelterless ahead of winter, left with only the clothes they were wearing.

Dr S.S. Randhawa, a former principal scientist at the HP State Council of Science, Technology, and Environment, recalls that the winter fires have wiped out some of the heritage and old wooden houses, even many hill villages, during the past few years, also resulting in deaths.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen fire-safety awareness, enforce stricter regulations, retrofit ageing structures, and ensure reliable firefighting infrastructure even in remote hamlets. Old and faulty electrical wiring often becomes a hidden hazard, especially when heating devices are left unattended or overused,” he observes.

In 2021, seventeen houses were destroyed and three partially damaged when a major fire broke out in the ancient and remote village of Malana in the Kullu around midnight. Malana is also known for its ancient civilisation and has no connectivity beyond Manikaran Valley. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. Politicians Support, Lawmakers Oppose, As Dileep Remains Defiant

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. RSF Says Israel Responsible For Nearly Half Of All Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days