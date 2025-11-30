Is Shimla’s Colonial Heritage Fading Due To Government Neglect, Civic Apathy?

Just a week earlier, a Shimla journalist bumped into a Punjab politician at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi. Their conversation swiftly turned to his rare trips to Shimla—the erstwhile summer capital, whose colonial charm, vibrant culture, and Himalayan splendour he conceded no longer allure him as they once did.

With a wry smile, he said, “Shimla? We saw it in its glory days. That era is long gone. It doesn’t tug at me anymore.”

Taken aback, the gentle scribe found himself a bit wondering—where had Shimla gone wrong? After all, the town still draws its weekend crowds and summer rush. Don’t they come to see Shimla for the very charm, calm, and character that old-timers now say has faded?

“Or, has the city changed faster than its memories?” he asked himself.

Shimla is not just the Mall Road or its sprawling Ridge, nor the bustling Lower and Middle Bazars. It is also the fabric of old Shimla, defined by the facades of its vintage shops and its colonial-era institutions—Grindlay’s Bank, the General Post Office (GPO), the Central Telegraph Office (CTO), the US Club, Lady Reading Hospital, the oldest water supply scheme at Gumma, and never to miss the cemeteries—where the departed lie in their eternal sleep.

Many tourists, particularly from the UK and other European countries, travel to Shimla seeking a connection to its fading colonial heritage—the summer cottages, administrative offices, and quiet corners where their ancestors once lived or served under the British government.

They are third- or fourth-generation men and women. Few come with fixed itineraries, such as a must-visit to the Shimla cemeteries. Quite often, they also turn emotional upon seeing encroachments, broken gravestones, and the fading signs that mark the resting places of their ancestors.

Raaja Bhasin, a writer and Shimla historian, vividly recalls hosting some foreign visitors and taking them on the heritage trails of Shimla. “They evince quite an interest in the landmark buildings—some of these showcasing a rare architecture, a unique blend of culture and history, the stones, the timber, and the grey slates (at slating roofs) used in making these monumental places by the best architects,” he informs.

But who can stop Shimla from losing its charm when the Shimla Municipal Corporation—the custodian of the town’s assets and civic life—or the district administration misplaces priorities? Preservation gives way to neglect, and the heritage slowly gets eroded under apathy and oversight.