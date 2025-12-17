ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Prices For For Non-India Group And Super 8 Games Revealed

Check the starting prices of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group and Super 8 matches. The 20-team event begins from 7 February onwards in India and Sri Lanka

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Prices For For Non-India Group And Super 8 Games Revealed
Representative Image Of The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Starting prices of the tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 revealed

  • Prices will surge in the knockout rounds

  • Check full report

The starting prices of the non-India games and the Super 8 games have been revealed for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 20 teams will be battling it out India and Sri Lanka from February 7 onwards.

Two months before the tournament, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the ticket prices for matches to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens, which played host to the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 final.

With a lot of fanfare and hype expected, the rates will vary across group-stage fixtures and knockout stages of the tournament.

Breakdown Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Pricing Structure

For group matches featuring Bangladesh vs Italy, England vs Italy and West Indies vs Italy, ticket prices have been fixed at a lower rate.

Premium Hospitality (B Premium): Rs 4,000

Lower Block B and L: Rs 1,000

Lower Block C, F and K: Rs 200

Lower Block D, E, G, H and J: Rs 200

Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1: Rs 100

Whereas tickets for group matches involving West Indies vs Bangladesh and England vs Bangladesh have been priced higher.

Premium Hospitality (B Premium): Rs 5,000

Block B and L: Rs 1,500

Lower Block C, F and K: Rs 1,000

Lower Block D, E, G, H and J: Rs 500

Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1: Rs 300

For the Super 8 matches and the semi-final scheduled at Eden Gardens, Premium Hospitality (B Premium) tickets have been priced at Rs 10,000.

Lower Block B and L tickets: Rs 3,000

Lower Block C, F and K: Rs 2,500

Lower Block D, E, G, H and J: Rs 1,500

Upper Block B1, C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1 and L1: Rs 900.

Published At:
