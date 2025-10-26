Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

Virbhadra Singh, the state’s six-time Chief Minister and fondly known as “Raja Sahib,” had a nine-foot-high bronze statue unveiled by the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).
Under the golden canopy of the Chinar, the iconic Kashmir tree on the Ridge, stand statues of two legends. They are rooted in Shimla’s memories and inscribed in its political history. The Chinar is often said to change hues but never lose its majesty.
That exactly goes for Dr Y.S. Parmar, Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, titled as Himachal Nirmata and Virbhadra Singh, the state’s six-time CM, fondly known as “Raja Sahib”—whose nine-foot-high bronze statue was unveiled by the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), just next to that of Dr Parmar.
Virbhadra Singh’s statue bears the title Ādhunik Himachal Pradesh Nirmātā (Architect of Modern Himachal), etched in marble. For his son Vikramaditya Singh, the state PWD minister, and his mother Pratibha Singh, PCC president, the statue’s installation signifies not just a tribute but a legacy embedded in Shimla’s heart.
“It is a moment of deep significance for me. Today, I renew my resolve to walk the path my father lit with his life. He may be gone, but he lives on—in every heart that remembers him.” He declared in the presence of party leaders, viz Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC leaders like Rajni Patil, Sachin Pilot, and Rajeev Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and DyCM Mukesh Agnihotri.
Agnihotri, a Virbhadra loyalist, openly admitted, “I hail from the Virbhadra Singh school of politics.”
The Shimla Ridge And Virbhadra Singh’s Influence
What matters here is not the unveiling of the statue or its craftsmanship, but how Virbhadra Singh, now immortalised at the Ridge, viewed Shimla. Its overgrowth beyond carrying capacity, depleting tree cover from indiscriminate construction, traffic jams, irregular parking, vehicles spilling onto narrow roads, and most seriously, the sinking Ridge.
Virbhadra Singh’s influence extended beyond his party, resonating with people from diverse backgrounds because of his vision for Himachal Pradesh, resilience in adversity, and the enduring grace that defined his legacy, like the Chinar tree.
Two former Chief Ministers—Prem Kumar Dhumal, his longtime rival, and Jairam Thakur—shared their tributes online. After losing power in 2017, Thakur recalled a moving moment when Virbhadra Singh visited "Oak Over," the Chief Minister's official residence, to share his heartfelt concerns.
“There are a few important things I could not accomplish in Shimla. It's growing traffic congestion, drinking water crisis, parking woes, and most importantly, stabilising the Ridge. For many, the Ridge is simply the city’s most attractive spot—but for me, it is my front yard. My home, Holly Lodge, stands just above it, and it pains me deeply to see the Ridge slowly sinking,
“I noted down every point he shared on a slip of paper and assured him that I would address each of the four issues, one by one. He left with a smile, appreciating the fact that I had listened to him with patience and grace.” The former CM shared an emotional anecdote during a conversation with Outlook.
For prompt action, the government soon engaged consultants from IIT Roorkee to find a permanent solution to the sinking Ridge. It took almost a year at IIT Roorkee’s Centre of Excellence in Disaster Mitigation and Management (CoEDMM). Finally, the experts suggested using micropile technology for the foundation of a reinforced concrete cement (RCC) structure to stabilise the sinking portion of the Shimla Ridge.
Now, on completion, the project has not only helped stabilise the Ridge but also added a wide, sprawling open space, giving the Ridge its glorious look.
Shimla Water Supply
Shimla’s World Bank-funded water supply project aims to deliver a permanent fix to the crisis by 2050. The Rs 1,167 crore effort will lift 67 MLD of water from the Sutlej River, targeting 24/7 supply, improved efficiency, and reduced leakage, Thakur said.
The next key initiative is a large multi-story parking facility near Indira Gandhi Medical College, easing parking woes for patients, attendants, and doctors at Shimla’s hospital.
Finally, in Virbhadra Singh’s words, recalled Jairam Thakur, “I tried several options to solve the growing traffic problem of Shimla, including building underground tunnels as the Britishers had done for pedestrian movement. Surveys were conducted and consultants were hired, but nothing moved. We could not build a single new tunnel after the Britishers.”
Tunnel Vision For Shimla’s Traffic
Inspired by this vision, I initiated a new tunnel at Dhalli—the crucial gateway to Shimla’s apple belt. Work on the second tunnel met with resistance from locals who had built multi-story structures above the existing tunnel.
“I refused to bow to pressure. I instructed the contractor not to use blasting or tunnel boring machines,” recalls the former Chief Minister. “Sai Foundation, the company executing the work, used simple drilling machines and maintained the highest safety standards. The tunnel was completed at minimal cost and is now very beneficial for Shimla.
But what does installing statues at the Ridge truly signify? The key issue is whether people will uphold the values these dignitaries stood for. This central question about honouring legacies remains crucial for Shimla.
Before a decision to install Virbhadra Singh’s statue was taken, the issue had already been blown out of proportion. Many question how the Ridge could be turned into a “statue park” where statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Dr Y.S. Parmar, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are already installed.
In February 2024, amid political turmoil and the Congress MLAs’ rebellion, Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the cabinet, calling the delays in the installation of his father’s statue a "humiliation" to the six-time CM.
However, the main concern now is that a growing 'statue culture' may bring unforeseen consequences. The unresolved question is how future governments will preserve and respect the values these figures represent. The removal of a tree from the Ridge—just before the statue unveiling—sparked controversy and overshadowed the ceremony.