Unbridled Development And Climate Change Push Shimla To The Brink 

Shimla is sliding because it has far exceeded its carrying capacity. This was a key observation that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) placed on record while imposing a ban on new constructions, especially in the core and green areas of Shimla in 2017. However, last year the Supreme Court set aside the ban, permitting construction even in green areas. Since then, there has been a fresh spurt in construction activities after the incumbent government also made the attic area habitable.