Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

Devastating landslides and flash floods in Himachal's Mandi district leave multiple dead and missing, as the monsoon death toll rises to 404 since June 20.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
  • A landslide in Nihri, Mandi, buried a home, killing three family members; two were rescued and hospitalized.

  • Overnight flash floods in Dharampur saw the Son Khad river burst its banks, submerging buses and sweeping away vehicles.

  • Five people were swept away in multiple locations; one remains missing as the waters recede.

  • Himachal’s monsoon toll has reached 404 deaths since June 20, with Mandi the worst-hit district.

Mandi Landslide Claims Three Lives

Heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, triggered a massive landslide in the Nihri area of Mandi district when debris from an adjoining cliff collapsed onto a residential house. Three occupants died instantly, while two others were dug out by rescue teams and rushed to the hospital for critical care. Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma confirmed that search operations continue amid unstable soil conditions and ongoing rain.

Dharampur Flash Floods Submerge Bus Depot

Dharampur town in Mandi was besieged by flash floods when the Son Khad river swelled into a “furious torrent” around midnight. Floodwaters surged into the local bus depot, submerging over two dozen state-run HRTC buses and sweeping away private vehicles, including cars and motorcycles. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharampur reported extensive damage to public transport infrastructure, and shops and homes near the riverbanks were inundated, forcing residents, along with nearly 150 hostel students, to seek refuge on rooftops.

Ongoing Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh

Overnight rescue operations led by DSP Sanjeev Sood and coordinated by local police, villagers, and disaster response teams have recovered those trapped in the Mandi landslide, while search efforts for flood victims continue into the morning. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the devastation via social media, noting damage to workshops, pump houses, and commercial establishments, with debris entering many residences and businesses.

Record Monsoon Impact

The State Disaster Management Authority reports that the 2025 monsoon season has claimed 404 lives since June 20, including 229 directly due to rain-related incidents, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, and 175 from road accidents on hazardous terrain. District-wise, Mandi leads with 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), while road accidents in Mandi and Solan each claimed 24 lives.

Economic and Safety Measures

Economic losses exceed Rs 4,504 crore, with 493 roads, including three national highways, closed due to landslides and flooding. Rainfall totals reached 991.1 mm from June 1 to September 15, a 44% excess over the seasonal norm of 689.6 mm. Adventure tourism activities such as rafting and paragliding in Kullu have been suspended until September 30, and schools remain closed in several districts as authorities prioritize safety amid ongoing monsoon hazards.

