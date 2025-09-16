Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

Dharampur Flash Floods Submerge Bus Depot

Dharampur town in Mandi was besieged by flash floods when the Son Khad river swelled into a “furious torrent” around midnight. Floodwaters surged into the local bus depot, submerging over two dozen state-run HRTC buses and sweeping away private vehicles, including cars and motorcycles. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharampur reported extensive damage to public transport infrastructure, and shops and homes near the riverbanks were inundated, forcing residents, along with nearly 150 hostel students, to seek refuge on rooftops.