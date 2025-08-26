Landslides Explained: Causes, Warnings, and Life-Saving Safety Tips

Discover the causes of landslides and effective prevention strategies. Learn how proper planning, early warning systems, and community action can reduce risks and protect lives.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Landslides
Landslides Explained: Causes, Warnings, and Life-Saving Safety Tips
info_icon

Landslides are natural disasters that cause massive destruction and loss of life across India. With over 12.6% of India's landmass prone to landslides, understanding these events and their warning signs can save lives and property.

What Is a Landslide?

A landslide is the sudden downward movement of rock, soil, or debris down a slope due to gravity. This movement occurs when the forces holding earth material in place become weaker than the forces pulling it downward. The point where a landslide begins underground is called the focus, while the area directly above it on the surface is the epicenter.

Causes of Landslides

Heavy rainfall and landslides are closely connected, with 76% of landslides occurring due to rainfall. When water saturates the soil, it increases weight and reduces the friction between rock and soil layers, making slopes unstable.

What triggers landslides includes several factors:

  • Intense rainfall that saturates soil and increases pore water pressure

  • Soil erosion caused by water flow over steep surfaces

  • Human activities like construction on steep slopes or cutting into hillsides

  • Earthquakes that shake loose unstable materials

  • Deforestation that removes tree roots holding soil together

  • Poor drainage systems that allow water accumulation

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Common Warning Signs of Impending Landslides

Recognizing landslide warning signs can provide crucial time for evacuation. Key indicators include:

  • New cracks in the ground, pavements, or building foundations

  • Bulging ground at the base of slopes

  • Tilting trees, poles, or fences that were previously straight

  • Springs or wet areas appearing where the ground was previously dry

  • Sudden changes in water flow - either rapid increases or decreases in streams, especially with muddy water

  • Unusual sounds like trees cracking or boulders knocking together

  • Doors and windows sticking or frames going out of alignment

  • Movement of animals toward human settlements, indicating disturbance in hills

Types of Landslides

Landslides are classified based on their movement patterns:

  • Falls: Rock or debris falling from cliffs or steep slopes, often creating scree at the base

  • Slides: Material moving along a distinct surface, including rotational slides (curved movement) and translational slides (planar movement)

  • Flows: Material behaving like liquid, including debris flow that contains rocks, soil, and water moving rapidly downhill

  • Topples: Forward rotation of rock or soil masses

  • Creep: Very slow downward movement of material over long periods

Related Content
Related Content

High-Risk Areas and Conditions

India's landslide prone areas are concentrated in mountainous regions. Recent data shows:

Highest Risk States:

  • Sikkim: 57.6% of land area susceptible to landslides

  • Uttarakhand: 32% high-risk areas

  • Himachal Pradesh: 29% high-risk areas

  • Kerala: Highest among non-Himalayan regions

  • Arunachal Pradesh: Largest absolute area at risk

The Geological Survey of India currently provides landslide early warning for 21 districts across eight states, including Nilgiris, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

null - null
Why Do Earthquakes Occur? Essential Preventive Measures to Minimize Damage

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How to Prepare for a Landslide?

Landslide preparedness involves both structural and non-structural measures:

Property Protection:

  • Avoid building on steep slopes or near mountain edges

  • Install flexible pipe fittings for utilities to prevent breakage

  • Build retaining walls on steep slopes

  • Plant trees and ground cover to hold soil with roots

  • Keep drainage systems clean and functional

  • Construct channels to divert water flow away from vulnerable areas

Emergency Planning:

  • Contact local geological surveys for property assessment

  • Develop evacuation routes and identify safe areas

  • Prepare emergency supplies including water, food, and first aid kits

  • Establish communication plans with family members

What to Do During a Landslide?

When landslide activity begins, immediate action is crucial:

Safety Actions:

  • Move away immediately from the landslide path without wasting time

  • Stay alert and awake - many fatalities occur when people are sleeping

  • Listen for unusual sounds indicating moving debris

  • Avoid crossing landslide areas or walking on loose material

  • If unable to escape, take shelter behind large rocks or sturdy trees to avoid injury from debris

  • Don't return to retrieve belongings - save yourself first

For Drivers:

  • Watch for collapsed pavements, mud, fallen rocks, and debris on roads

  • Be especially careful near embankments, which are highly susceptible

Post-Landslide Safety Measures

After a landslide event, several precautions are essential:

  • Stay away from the slide area - additional slides may occur

  • Check for injured persons and provide assistance if safely possible

  • Report broken utility lines to authorities immediately

  • Watch for flooding downstream from landslides

  • Document damage with photographs for insurance claims

  • Listen to emergency broadcasts for official instructions and warnings

Tips for Protecting Your Home and Property

Landslide prevention at the property level includes:

  • Professional assessment of slope stability before construction

  • Proper drainage installation to manage water flow

  • Retaining wall construction for steep slopes

  • Vegetation planting with deep-rooted plants to stabilize soil

  • Insurance coverage evaluation for landslide damage

  • Regular inspection of slopes for cracks or instability signs

null - PTI
Why Cloudbursts Occur and Why They Are More Common in Mountain Regions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How Communities Can Reduce Landslide Risk

Community-level landslide safety tips involve coordinated efforts:

Government Initiatives:

  • Landslide hazard mapping by GSI covers 4.3 lakh square kilometers across 19 states

  • Early warning systems operational in high-risk districts

  • Building codes enforcement in vulnerable areas

  • Land-use planning to restrict construction in dangerous zones

Community Actions:

  • Public awareness programs about warning signs and safety measures

  • Regular monitoring of vulnerable slopes

  • Emergency response training for residents

  • Coordination with authorities for evacuation planning

Recent Data from India

Recent landslide incidents highlight the ongoing threat. The 2024 Wayanad landslides in Kerala became the deadliest in the state's history, killing over 420 people and injuring 397 others. The disaster affected tea plantation workers in Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, with 578mm of rainfall in 48 hours triggering the catastrophic event.

2024 monsoon season brought widespread landslide activity across India. Himachal Pradesh recorded 31 deaths from flooding and landslides between June and August. The Geological Survey of India conducted 45 detailed investigations of chronic landslides nationwide during 2019-2024.

Understanding landslides and following safety measures can significantly reduce their devastating impact. With proper preparation, early warning recognition, and community cooperation, we can protect lives and minimize property damage from these natural disasters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  3. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  4. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  5. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Venus Williams Falls Short On Flushing Meadows Comeback Against Karolina Muchova

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  4. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Under Early Pressure

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Starts Campaign Against World No. 48

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  2. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  3. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  4. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win