DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

Khooh Wala Ghar revolves mostly around a farm property in rural Punjab and two spouses who have recently tied the knot. The film unfolds like a quiet lament on inheritance, survival, and the muted vocabularies of love. At its centre is Nihal (Guru Bamrah), a young farmer who seems both son and ghost of the futile land he tills. The anxiety of losing his land erodes his sense of identity, consuming his interior life up to the point that affection, desire, or tenderness appear indulgent. He is unable to physically leave the farmland to even go home at night. Like Reet (Vrinda Malhotra), his new wife, the audiences are compelled to question the basis of his attachment to the house. She probes him but he refuses to enlighten her with any answers. Thus, she becomes collateral in this slow erosion. She appears trapped in the same loop of endurance for the price of love.