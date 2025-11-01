DIFF 2025: Abja And Her Picked Eggs Review | A Portrait Of Womanhood Coloured By Salt, Solitude And Surrealism

The film witnesses her throughout like a spectator but it is only towards the end that it really embraces and gives her the clarity and conscience to know what she wants. It reflects the empathy of Heer and her virtual embrace to countless women like Abja, with no clarity of their own or those who ended up in situations they wish they could undo. The metaphor of the pickled eggs suggests the obvious—but also, in a different reading, could imply self-preservation and the distant orange-tinted joy within the life and future she sees for herself. Abja And Her Pickled Eggs presents a meditation on selfhood, loneliness and the ability to carve out one’s life without fear or judgement. The film reassures the cynic within and presents the story where it all works out in the best way imaginable.