DIFF 2025: The Love That Remains Review | A Meditation On Selfhood, Family & Lingering Heartache

Magnus (Sverrir Gudnason), a fisherman, and Anna (Saga Gardarsdottir), an artist, have decided to part ways; yet their separation is full of interruptions and it remains elusive why they have separated. Although more important questions start arising for us to ponder upon. The film opens with a scene wherein the roof of Anna’s gallery is lifted off, as the space is taken away for development. The couple’s tug-of-war isn’t loud or theatrical—it unfolds in small gestures, in moments of unease disguised as calm. Magnus still drifts in and out of her home, trying to preserve an illusion of familiarity. But Anna has moved inward, toward solitude, toward a life that belongs to her.