India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: See Best Photos From Eden Gardens
Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens rolls in on Saturday, 15 November, with India holding the edge. Day 1 saw the hosts rip through South Africa for just 159, Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge with a superb five-wicket haul. Aiden Markram’s 31 was the best the Proteas could manage, while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two each. India’s reply began with an early jolt as Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to Marco Jansen, but KL Rahul and Washington Sundar steadied things before stumps. India trail by 122, with a big partnership now in their sights. Follow the play-by-play updates from Day 2 of IND vs SA in pictures.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE