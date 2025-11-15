IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Ravindra Jadeja has joined an elite list of all-rounders, spearheaded by former India captain Kapil Dev, to complete the double of 4000 runs and 300+ wickets

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Ravindra-jadeja-cricket
IND Vs NZ 3rd Test: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravindra Jadeja completes rare double of 4000 runs and 300+ wickets

  • He becomes the 4th all-rounder to do so

  • Joins the likes of Kapil Dev, Daniel Vettori and Ian Botham

India's Ravindra Jadeja has joined an elite list of all-rounders like Ian Botham and Kapil Dev among others on day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Jadeja scored 27 off 45 and became India's second wicket after lunch with Dhruv Jurel becoming the South African first scalp in the 2nd session.

Washington Sundar (29 off 82) was the first to depart off Simon Harmer with KL Rahul (39 off 119) and Rishabh Pant (27 off 24) losing their wickets to Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch respectively.

India scored 138/4 at lunch with South Africa making a decent turnaround during the closing minutes of the 1st session. The hosts had bowled South Africa out for just 159 runs on day 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only Indian wicket to fall yesterday.

Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite List Spearheaded By Kapil Dev

Ravindra Jadeja has become the 19th Indian to complete 4000 Test runs, just an hour after KL Rahul became the 18th. As Jadeja scored his 10th run of the innings, he also joined an elite list of all-rounders, spearheaded by former India captain Kapil Dev.

PlayerMatchesRunsWickets
Kapil Dev (IND)1315248434
Daniel Vettori (NZ)1134531362
Ian Botham (ENG)1025200383
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)874000*330*

The 36-year-old is just the 4th player to complete the double of 4000 runs and 300+ wickets in Test cricket. He joins the likes Kapil Dev, Daniel Vettori and Ian Botham.

Jadeja has also completed his trade deal to Rajasthan Royals from the Chennai Super Kings. Catch all the updates from IPL 2026 retention deadline day as well as the India Vs South Africa 1st Test day 2 live action.

Published At:
