India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa on Saturday, 15 November at Eden Gardens. On Day 1, India managed to restrict South Africa to just 159 in their first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with a five-wicket haul. Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with 31, while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each. India’s innings suffered an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Marco Jansen, but KL Rahul and Washington Sundar remained at the crease at stumps, leaving the Men in Blue trailing by 122 runs. Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs SA match right here.

15 Nov 2025, 01:56:07 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day: Bumrah Builds Pressure Jasprit Bumrah nearly created a wicket opportunity in the 2nd ball of his second over. Its the variable bounce that deceived Rickelton, who landed an inside edge before the ball struck the pad. If it wasn't for the bat, the left-hander would have surely gone inside the dressing room.

15 Nov 2025, 01:45:57 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: 3rd Innings Underway|IND Restricted To 189/9 (62.2) Jasprit Bumrah bowls the 1st over for India in the 3rd innings as Ryan Rickelton takes guard along with Aiden Markram. Rickelton was clean bowled by Bumrah in the 1st innings and the hosts need something similar to happen now.

15 Nov 2025, 01:43:30 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Hosts Lead By 30 Runs|IND 189/9 (62.2) South Africa's task in the 3rd innings will be to cut India's 30-run lead and set up a huge total on the board. There's plenty of time remaining in this Test match, but the uneven bounce in this surface is proving to be a headache for the batters. Marco Jansen (3/35) and Simon Harmer (4/30) were the best bowlers for the visitors.

15 Nov 2025, 01:35:03 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Axar Patel Wicket|IND 189/9 (62.2) Axar Patel perishes with a leading edge for 16 off 45 as India's 1st innings with the bat comes to end just like that. The hosts were 153/5 after lunch and they lost 4 wickets very quickly in the space of just 36 runs. Shubman Gill has not returned to bat.

15 Nov 2025, 01:23:04 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Siraj Wicket|IND 187/8 (60) What an outstanding delivery by Marco Jansen to get the wicket of Mohammed Siraj. Jansen bowls it at length and its the uneven bounce that once again does the trick. The ball hits the top of off-stump. Brilliant bowling display by Jansen, who gets his 3rd of the 2nd innings.

15 Nov 2025, 01:18:26 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Axar Fighting|IND 184/7 (59.1) All-rounder Axar Patel is the final hope for India's batting order unless Shubman Gill returns to bat. Axar is currently fighting against the relentless South African bowling attack along with Mohammed Siraj.

15 Nov 2025, 01:02:27 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Kuldeep Wicket|IND 172/7 (55.5) Cross-seam delivery down the leg-side from Marco Jansen and Kuldeep Yadav nudges it for an easy catch for Kyle Verreynne behind. India under heavy pressure now as South Africa keep aim to remove the remaining batting tail now.

15 Nov 2025, 12:53:42 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Jadeja Wicket|IND 172/6 (55) Spin is proving to be a major asset in this Test match as South Africa keep chipping away with Ravindra Jadeja becoming the latest to depart. Simon Harmer, who has already taken 2 wickets before, bowls a terrific slider which kept its shape and struck straight into Jadeja's pad. It looked out in the first impression, but Jadeja went upstairs and the DRS showed no bat involved. IND lead by 13 runs.

15 Nov 2025, 12:30:40 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: IND Take Lead A very fortunate boundary for India as Corbin Bosch's hard-length delivery takes a leading edge off Ravindra Jadeja and goes for a four. With that, the hosts have taken the lead. IND: 163/5 (49.3)

15 Nov 2025, 12:29:19 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Jurel Wicket|IND 153/5 (48.3) The crowd has gone silent as Dhruv Jurel walks back with his head down. He started off well, was looking in a good touch but he has to depart for a score of 14 through a soft dismissal. It was an easy caught and bowled by Simon Harmer, who gets his second of the day. The Proteas are slowly crawling their way back. Axar Patel is the new man in. IND trail by 2 runs.

15 Nov 2025, 12:25:42 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Second Session Underway Lunch is done, and the game eases back into action with the pitch offering plenty for the slower bowlers. Even with the ball deep into its 45th over, the cracks are making life uncomfortable for anyone with a bat in hand. Corbin Bosch returns to the attack for South Africa, backed by an attacking cordon of two slips and a gully.

15 Nov 2025, 11:50:19 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Stat Update! Ravindra Jadeja joins an elite list of all-rounders in Test cricket. He completes a double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets.

Ian Botham (5200 runs, 383 wickets)

Kapil Dev (5248 runs, 434 wickets)

Daniel Vettori (4531 runs, 362 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja (4000* runs, 338 wickets) IND trail by 21 runs

15 Nov 2025, 11:46:19 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Session Update|IND 138/4 (45) 101 runs, 4 sixes, 3 wickets (Washington, Rahul and Pant) and 1 retired hurt (Shubman Gill). 1st hour: 14 overs: 38 runs at a run-rate of 2.7 2nd hour: 11 overs: 63 runs at a run-rate of 5.7 with 3 wickets

15 Nov 2025, 11:31:48 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Lunch|IND 138/4 (45) South Africa have made a decent turnaround before lunch, picking 3 important wickets of Washington Sundar, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Shubman Gill came into the crease briefly before being taken off due to a neck injury concern. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel will resume the proceedings post lunch.

15 Nov 2025, 11:26:53 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Pant Wicket|IND 132/4 (43.4) Rishabh Pant falls on his return to Test cricket after almost 5 months. Corbin Bosch bowls a short length delivery which ballooned off Pant's gloves and landed safely on Kyle Verreynne's hands. Dhruv Jurel is the new man in.

15 Nov 2025, 11:17:47 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Pant Goes Huge! Ohh what a shot!!!! Rishabh Pant takes the aerial route, gets down the track and sends the ball to the crowd for his second six of the inning. And against whom? The dangerous Keshav Maharaj, who conceded a four off Pant's reverse sweep in the 4th ball of the 42nd over. IND: 126/3 (42)

15 Nov 2025, 11:12:26 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Jadeja Off The Mark! Ravindra Jadeja sweeps Simon Harmer for a four in just his second delivery. His attacking intent is well appreciated by Ravi Shastri, who feels India should not let the spinners take control.

15 Nov 2025, 11:08:24 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: KL Rahul Wicket! Keshav Maharaj strikes, he gets his first wicket of this Test match and it's the big fish - KL Rahul, who has to walk back for 39 off 118. It was a splendid delivery from Maharaj, gets the ball moving away from Rahul, who lands a thick outside edge. Aiden Markram, who missed Pant's catch a few overs ago, takes a sharp low catch at slip. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. IND: 109/3 (39.5)

15 Nov 2025, 10:57:18 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Pant Missed Chance! Aiden Markram misses Rishabh Pant's catch at 1st slip. It was a very tough chance, without a doubt, as the ball came to him very quickly. Keshav Maharaj bowled at a good length which slid across off, taking an edge off Pant's bat. In the very next ball, the left-hander went down the track and smacked a six over mid-off in typical Rishabh Pant fashion.

15 Nov 2025, 10:40:48 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Gill Concern! The Indian skipper Shubman Gill has walked in and sweeps one away for four off Simon Harmer. But there is a worrying sign. Right after playing the shot, Gill looked in evident pain on his neck, which Dinesh Karthik is describing as a potential spasm and as a result he has been taken off.

15 Nov 2025, 10:36:49 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Sundar Wicket! Washington Sundar is in disbelief and distraught as he has to make that long walk back to the dressing room after scoring 29 off 82. It was a wonderful delivery by Simon Harmer, who got the ball moving away from the left-hander. Sundar ended up landing a thick outside edge after getting beaten in the previous ball, which had extra bounce.

15 Nov 2025, 10:19:22 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: SA Search Wickets! KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have looked solid in the opening 30 minutes or so on day 2. The South Africans are searching for wickets, especially the pacers, who haven't been able to hit the right areas so far as the trails shrinks to 95 runs.

15 Nov 2025, 10:03:05 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Rahul-Washington Keep Pushing! KL Rahul just scored India's first boundary in over 30 balls off Keshav Maharaj, who is bowling his 2nd over of the day. The ball has not spun that much but the uneven bounce is surprising the Indian batters. Perhaps it could be the reason behind the fall of day 2's first wicket.

15 Nov 2025, 09:46:36 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Rahul Scores 4K Test Runs! KL Rahul has become the 18th Indian batter to score 4000 red-ball runs with the four he scored off Marco Jansen in the day's first over. It took him 115 innings to reach 4K runs, becoming the 3rd slowest batter to get there after former captains Kapil Dev (138 inn) and MS Dhoni (116 inn).

15 Nov 2025, 09:34:15 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: First Runs! Jansen's outside off stump delivery takes an edge off KL Rahul and the ball runs down the slips and the gully fielder for a four. First runs of the day for India.

15 Nov 2025, 09:33:08 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Off We Go! Kagiso Rabada has rung the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata to start the day 2 proceedings of the 1st Test match. KL Rahul (13*) will face the first ball off Marco Jansen as India trail by 122 runs. Jansen bowls a good length delivery and it has been punched down by Rahul.

15 Nov 2025, 09:28:43 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Most Test Wickets Since January 2024! Jasprit Bumrah - 99 wickets in 20 matches Mohammed Siraj - 74 wickets in 22 matches Shoaib Bashir - 68 wickets in 19 matches Matt Henry - 64 wickets in 11 matches Gus Atkinson - 63 wickets in 13 matches Ravindra Jadeja - 63 wickets in 21 matches Prabath Jayasuriya - 63 wickets in 13 matches

15 Nov 2025, 09:22:01 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Pitch Report! Dinesh Karthik and Shaun Pollock have reported that spinners will have a massive role to play for South Africa on day 2. Pollock believes that it were the cracks and the uneven bounce that helped the Indian bowlers yesterday and it will continue to play a part as the game goes on. Karthik, on the other hand, claimed that it will be a tough task for the Indian batters to come in and play against spin, which is going to be prevalent today. DK's piece of advice to the Proteas bowlers - "My advice to South African pacers would be to keep it on the stumps. That's what Bumrah did."

15 Nov 2025, 09:15:44 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match Day 2: Gill Approaching History! Over the next few days, Indian skipper Shubman Gill needs only one century to break the record of most centuries by an Indian Test captain in a calendar year. He is currently level with Virat Kohli, who had also scored 5 Test match hundreds during the 2017 and 2018 season.

