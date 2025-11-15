India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Get live streaming, playing XIs, Kolkata hourly weather forecast, and Day 1 highlights as the first Test between India and South Africa progresses into the second day on Saturday, 15 November at Eden Gardens

O
Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast
India's KL Rahul, right, and batting partner Washington Sundar walk off the field at the end of play on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • India vs South Africa 1st Test continues on Day 2 at Eden Gardens, with India trailing by 122 runs

  • Day 1: South Africa all out for 159, Bumrah took a five-for; India lost Jaiswal early, Rahul and Sundar at the crease

  • Live streaming available on JioHotstar app in India

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, enters the second day on Saturday, 15 November at Eden Gardens, with India trailing by 122 runs at 37/1 after 20 overs. Catch live streaming for the IND vs SA first Test here.

On Day 1 of India and South Africa 1st Test, the Men in Blue managed to keep the Proteas’ first innings in check, restricting them to just 159 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah led the way with a brilliant five-wicket haul, showcasing his deadly accuracy and control. For South Africa, Aiden Markram was the top-scorer with a resilient 31, but wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing any big partnerships from forming.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav supported Bumrah’s effort well, picking up two wickets each to apply consistent pressure on the visitors. The Proteas struggled to build momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack, with every batter finding it tough to settle.

India’s innings, however, got off to a shaky start. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early to Marco Jansen, leaving the Men in Blue on the back foot. By the time stumps were called, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were at the crease, with India trailing by 122 runs and looking to rebuild on Day 2.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2?

Day 2 action in the India vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, 15 November, at Eden Gardens.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test live on TV?

The India vs South Africa Test series will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test live streaming?

The India vs South Africa Test series will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

