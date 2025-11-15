India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

India's KL Rahul, right, and batting partner Washington Sundar walk off the field at the end of play on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's KL Rahul, right, and batting partner Washington Sundar walk off the field at the end of play on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi