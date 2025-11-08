India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3 Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3 Weather Forecast: The probability of precipitation is low at 5%, with no chance of thunderstorms (0%)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3 Live Streaming, Weather Forecast
Captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day two of the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A beat South Africa A by three wickets in first unofficial Test

  • Dhruv Jurel played an unbeaten 132-run knock in the first innings of 2nd unofficial Test

  • Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) dismantled SA's first innings

After a not so good outing by the Indian batters in the ongoing unofficial 2nd Test against South Africa, the bowlers put up a great show to restrict the Proteas on just 221 runs in the first innings.

Fast bowlers produced an excellent effort as India A made light of Marques Ackerman’s masterly hundred to nose ahead of South Africa A on the second day of the second four-day match here Friday.

Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) used the pace and carry on the BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch to good effect to share seven wickets among them. Ackerman’s 134 (118b, 17x4, 5x6) was the glue that held the SA innings together.

After securing a 34-run lead, India A were placed at 78 for three in their second innings, for an overall lead of 112 runs. KL Rahul (26) and Kuldeep Yadav (0) were batting at stumps.

India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3: Weather Forecast For Bengaluru

The first day of the match saw a heavy rain by the end of the day while the second day went without any rain interruptions. And the weather forecast for November 8 shows a pleasant day with times of clouds and sun and a high of 28°C.

Related Content
Related Content

Winds are expected from the north-northeast at 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation is low at 5%, with no chance of thunderstorms (0%) and 0.0 mm of expected rainfall. Cloud cover will hover around 54%, making it a moderately bright and breezy day overall.

Photo: AccuWeather Screenshot
info_icon

India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Toss Update

South Africa A won the toss and elected to field first against India A.

India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XIs

South Africa A: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele

India A: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test being played?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, 2025 to Sunday, November 9, 2025. Play will start at 9:30am IST on all four days, rain permitting.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads

India A: Rishabh Pant (C, WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma (C), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

  2. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  4. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  5. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Day In Pics: November 07, 2025

  4. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Maharashtra Govt ‘Sold Dalit Land To Minister’s Son’s Firm’ At Throwaway Price

  5. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  3. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  4. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities