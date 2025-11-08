India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3 Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A beat South Africa A by three wickets in first unofficial Test
Dhruv Jurel played an unbeaten 132-run knock in the first innings of 2nd unofficial Test
Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) dismantled SA's first innings
After a not so good outing by the Indian batters in the ongoing unofficial 2nd Test against South Africa, the bowlers put up a great show to restrict the Proteas on just 221 runs in the first innings.
Fast bowlers produced an excellent effort as India A made light of Marques Ackerman’s masterly hundred to nose ahead of South Africa A on the second day of the second four-day match here Friday.
Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) used the pace and carry on the BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch to good effect to share seven wickets among them. Ackerman’s 134 (118b, 17x4, 5x6) was the glue that held the SA innings together.
After securing a 34-run lead, India A were placed at 78 for three in their second innings, for an overall lead of 112 runs. KL Rahul (26) and Kuldeep Yadav (0) were batting at stumps.
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3: Weather Forecast For Bengaluru
The first day of the match saw a heavy rain by the end of the day while the second day went without any rain interruptions. And the weather forecast for November 8 shows a pleasant day with times of clouds and sun and a high of 28°C.
Winds are expected from the north-northeast at 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation is low at 5%, with no chance of thunderstorms (0%) and 0.0 mm of expected rainfall. Cloud cover will hover around 54%, making it a moderately bright and breezy day overall.
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Toss Update
South Africa A won the toss and elected to field first against India A.
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
South Africa A: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele
India A: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test being played?
The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, 2025 to Sunday, November 9, 2025. Play will start at 9:30am IST on all four days, rain permitting.
Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads
India A: Rishabh Pant (C, WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma (C), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.