India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

Pant, who was making a comeback from injury, was able to keep wickets for a trouble-free 139.3 overs besides playing 133 balls as a batter, which included a sparkling 90 in last week's first four-day game. With the fitness worries firmly behind him, the left-hander will now be eager to put himself through the rigours once more before the two-match Test series against South Africa, beginning from November 14.