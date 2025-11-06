India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A beat South Africa A by three wickets in first unofficial Test
Temba Bavuma joins Proteas squad for the second four-day game
Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav seek crucial red-ball game time ahead of South Africa Tests
Having been expectedly picked for the South Africa series, India A captain Rishabh Pant will look to build on the gains from the first match, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav will seek crucial red-ball game time in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, starting Thursday (November 6, 2025) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live.
Pant, who was making a comeback from injury, was able to keep wickets for a trouble-free 139.3 overs besides playing 133 balls as a batter, which included a sparkling 90 in last week's first four-day game. With the fitness worries firmly behind him, the left-hander will now be eager to put himself through the rigours once more before the two-match Test series against South Africa, beginning from November 14.
Meanwhile, Siraj, KL Rahul and Kuldeep were a part of India's ongoing white-ball tour to Australia before returning home, and they can now polish their red-ball skills against a competitive opposition in South Africa A.
On the other hand, the Temba Bavuma-led visitors will be eager to level the series after the hosts recorded a three-wicket win in the first match.
Let us take a look at the predicted weather in Bengaluru over the course of the next four days for the 2nd India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test:
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Weather Forecast For Bengaluru
The opening day is highly likely to feature rain, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm predicted on Thursday. The probability of precipitation is 90 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 26 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.
But the rain threat tapers off in the rest of the week, with partly cloudy weather and an afternoon thunderstorm predicted for Friday and sunny days forecast for Saturday and Sunday. So while the match may get interrupted on the first two days, the radar is clear for the two after.
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Toss Update
South Africa A won the toss and elected to field first against India A.
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
South Africa A: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele
India A: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India A Vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test be played?
The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test is scheduled to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, 2025 to Sunday, November 9, 2025. Play will start at 9:30am IST on all four days, rain permitting.
Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads
India A: Rishabh Pant (C, WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma (C), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.
(With PTI inputs)