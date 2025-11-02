India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant, Lower-Order Take Hosts To Fighting Win

Chasing a 275-run target, India A were placed at 216 for seven after the first session, with captain Rishabh Pant dismissed for 90. Manav Suthar (20 not out) and Anshul Kamboj (37 not out) showed resilience to clinch a three-wicket win

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Match Report 2025 Rishabh Pant Bengaluru
Captain Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni run between the wickets on the last day of the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
  • India A resumed at overnight score of 119 for four

  • Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni added a crucial 63 runs in 12 overs

  • 62-run partnership between Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj guided hosts to win

India A, led by skipper Rishabh Pant’s superb 90-run knock, secured a fighting three-wicket win over South Africa A in the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru on Sunday (November 2, 2025). This victory gives India A a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second match scheduled at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds from next Thursday.

Starting from a rather unsteady 119 for four overnight, India A were served well early by Pant (90, 113 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) and Ayush Badoni (34, 47 balls), who added a crucial 63 runs in 12 overs. Needing 166 runs at the start of the day to chase a target of 275, the duo adopted an aggressive approach.

Pant smashed pacer Okuhle Cele for a six on the second ball and followed with two guided fours to the third man region, while Cele conceded 14 runs in the first over, setting the tone as runs flowed at six per over.

South Africa A’s Bowling Shifts And Key Dismissals

At this stage of the match, the South Africans realised the folly of bowling fuller-length deliveries and increased the percentage of short-pitched balls. Already hurried by a couple of snorters, Pant did not have enough time to execute a pull off Tiaan Van Vuuren, resulting in Lesego Senokwane taking the catch rushing in from second slip.

This was a huge relief for Senokwane, especially after he had earlier dropped Pant on 80 off Prenelan Subrayen behind forward short leg. Despite Pant’s dismissal, his second-innings batting and wicketkeeping across 139.3 overs upon injury comeback may serve as a positive portend for the selectors ahead of naming the senior squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni, who played a fluent flick off Tshepo Meraki, could not keep his pull shot in check against a well-directed bouncer from Van Vuuren and was caught at deep fine leg. Tanush Kotian, after scoring a 30-ball 23, was similarly dismissed following an errant pull off Lutho Sipamala just a couple of overs before lunch.

Lower-Order Resilience Seals Win

India added 101 runs in the first session but lost three key wickets to be placed at 216 for seven. With 59 runs still needed to touch the tape, the tail had to step up, and they found resilience in Manav Suthar (20 not out) and Anshul Kamboj (37 not out).

Kamboj, showing commendable bravery, was pinged on the side of his helmet by Van Vuuren — an incident that required an immediate check-up by the team medical staff. Not deterred, Kamboj played two decisive pull shots — a six and a four — to underline his intent.

Later, Suthar was also struck on his shoulder by Van Vuuren and underwent a mandatory inspection. When Tanush Kotian walked back to the hut, with India still 60 runs short, the valiant eighth wicket pair persevered, and victory was clinched when Suthar lifted Prenelan Subrayen over mid wicket for a boundary.

(With PTI inputs)

