India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

Rishabh Pant to lead India A against South Africa A Two-Tests
Pant has been out of action since injuring his foot during 4th ENG vs IND Test
SA have already announced their squad for the for the two four-day matches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the India A squad for the four-day matches against South Africa starting October 30 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The series will see Rishabh Pant's return to competitive since the injury he suffered to his foot during the 4th Test in Manchester back in July. Rishabh will be joined by vice-captain Sai Sudharsan as the duo look to make their way onto the cricket field.
India vs South Africa: Squad Announcement
India squad for first four-day match: Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.
India squad for second four-day match: Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Pant will also return to play domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy second round match, from October 25 in Delhi against Himachal Pradesh.
KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel will join the India A squad against South Africa A post the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia.
South Africa have already announced their squad for the for the two four-day matches against India A. Captain Temba Bavuma, who has sat out of the ongoing Test series in Pakistan due to injury, will mark his return for South Africa A ahead of the Test series in India.
South Africa A squad for unofficial Tests
Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma, Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.