India Vs South Africa Prediction, 2nd Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Guwahati

Shubman Gill ruled out due to neck injury, Rishabh Pant will lead India
Mohammed Siraj could threaten Temba Bavuma if conditions favour seamers
KL Rahul would look to make amends against Marco Jansen and rest of Proteas attack
India find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take the field against South Africa for the second and final Test in Guwahati, starting Saturday (November 22, 2025). Anything short of victory would condemn them to a second series loss at home in the last three, having been invincible in their own territory in the 12 years preceding that.
With Shubman Gill ruled out due to neck injury, Rishabh Pant will lead the side and it will be a huge challenge for the wicketkeeper-batter, who himself has only just made his comeback from a lengthy toe fracture layoff. Also under the scanner will be head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose several decisions haven't worked out the way he would have wanted to.
With that, here's a look at three key player battles that could shape the outcome of the IND vs RSA Test:
Mohammed Siraj Vs Temba Bavuma
Though overshadowed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings, Mohammed Siraj was sharp in the first Test and returned figures of 2/2 in the second innings. If the pitch helps seamers even a tad bit and he gets to see more of the ball, the large-hearted pacer would no doubt look to threaten Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, the only batter on either side to score a fifty in Kolkata.
Rishabh Pant Vs Simon Harmer
With his eight-wicket haul in the opener, the 36-year-old Simon Harmer was instrumental in taking the visitors to victory and will again be the bowler to watch out for the Indian camp. His match-up against stand-in skipper Pant, who was one of the off-spinner's victims in the second innings, could set the tone for the encounter.
KL Rahul Vs Marco Jansen
With his tall, lanky frame, Marco Jansen has the ability to unsettle batters whenever the surface offers good or variable bounce. That is exactly how he dismissed KL Rahul in the first Test, and the India opener would be eager to make amends in Guwahati.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Match Prediction
Despite the 30-run defeat in the opener, Google hands India a 69 per cent chance of winning the second Test to level the series 1-1. A South Africa win is given 24 per cent chance, with a draw given seven per cent probability.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Squads
India: Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.