India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Eden Gardens

The first Test rolls into its third day on Sunday, 16 November at Eden Gardens, with India firmly in control. South Africa were bowled out for 159 and, despite briefly pulling things back by restricting India to 189, crumbled again once Ravindra Jadeja, who entered the elite 4,000 runs and 300 wickets club, triggered another collapse. KL Rahul crossed 4,000 Test runs, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant chipped in with valuable contributions, and Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck spasm. As the Proteas slipped in clusters, Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch are left to carry the fight with just three wickets in hand. Action begins at 9:30 AM (IST). Follow all the live moments in pictures from IND vs SA Day 3 right here.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3
South Africa's Corbin Bosch hits a boundary on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South vs Africa India 1st Test Day 3
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma bats on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Indias Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery to South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South vs Africa India 1st Test Day 3
South Africa's Simon Harmer, left, watches as batting partner and captain Temba Bavuma celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Indias Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South Africas Keshav Maharaj
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South Africas Marco Jansen celebrates the dismissal of Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South Africa vs India Test Match-Day 3 Dhruv Jurel
India's Dhruv Jurel hits a boundary on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South Africa vs India Test Match-Day 3
India's Dhruv Jurel, right, and batting partner Washington Sundar leave the field for lunch on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India vs South Africa Test Match
Groundsmen use brooms to remove dust from the pitch during the lunch break on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Indias Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar, right, bats on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

