India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Eden Gardens
The first Test rolls into its third day on Sunday, 16 November at Eden Gardens, with India firmly in control. South Africa were bowled out for 159 and, despite briefly pulling things back by restricting India to 189, crumbled again once Ravindra Jadeja, who entered the elite 4,000 runs and 300 wickets club, triggered another collapse. KL Rahul crossed 4,000 Test runs, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant chipped in with valuable contributions, and Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck spasm. As the Proteas slipped in clusters, Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch are left to carry the fight with just three wickets in hand. Action begins at 9:30 AM (IST). Follow all the live moments in pictures from IND vs SA Day 3 right here.
