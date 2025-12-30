Who Is G Kamalini, The Young Batter Replacing Smriti Mandhana In IND-W Vs SL-W 5th T20I?

G Kamalini made her India Women debut in the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka
The teenager replaced Smriti Mandhana, who was rested by team management
Kamalini has impressed in domestic and youth cricket, earning a senior call-up
India women’s cricket fans were treated to a glimpse of the future in Thiruvananthapuram when 17-year-old G Kamalini walked out to bat in the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka, replacing star opener Smriti Mandhana in the playing XI.
With the hosts already leading the series 4-0 and chasing a clean sweep, the final match served as a chance for India’s management to rest senior players and blood exciting new talent, a strategy that rewarded Kamalini with her maiden senior international cap
Rising Star From Tamil Nadu With Early Accolades
Born on 20 July 2008 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Kamalini is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter known for her aggressive stroke-making and composure under pressure. She first grabbed headlines with a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket and the under-19 circuit, where she was one of the top run-scorers and a key contributor to Tamil Nadu’s U-19 successes.
Her ability to bat at the top order with controlled power and timing quickly made her a batter to watch among India’s youth talents. Kamalini’s rise took an even bigger leap during the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she became one of the most talked-about young players, fetching a staggering INR 1.6 crore auction price with Mumbai Indians Women, one of the highest for a young uncapped player.
Smriti Mandhana Rested
Smriti Mandhana is not featuring in today’s match against Sri Lanka after the team management decided to rest the senior opener. With the series already decided, the move is part of India’s rotation policy aimed at managing workloads and giving opportunities to younger players.
At the toss, captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed the changes, saying, “Yes, we have two changes today. Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to make her debut, and Sneh Rana is back.”
Mandhana’s absence is only temporary, with the left-hander set to return to competitive action in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL). She will lead the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru when the tournament gets underway on January 9.