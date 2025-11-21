India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 'Not Best Scenario, But Honoured', Rishabh Pant Reacts To IND Captaincy

Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test is not the "best scenario" but he is not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in Guwahati

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Reacts To IND Captaincy
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wears his gear to take his position on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant shares first reaction after taking over captaincy

  • He will lead India in 2nd Test against South Africa from November 22 onwards

  • Shubman Gill set to miss the Test at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test is not the "best scenario" but he is not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in the form of a well-knit South Africa in the second Test here.

Pant was handed captaincy after injured regular captain Shubman Gill was released from the squad ahead of the match starting here from Saturday.

"One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help," Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

"I don't want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test," he added.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens, where Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings and was hospitalised.

Pant said the team management has already taken a decision on Gill's replacement for the game but did not divulge the name.

"We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing."

He added, "I want to be conventional and also blend with out-of-box thinking. Want to have nice balance...We have to keep things simple and the team that plays better cricket will win it."

Pant also lauded Gill for doing everything possible to be available for the crucial game.

"Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that's the attitude you want to see.

"I am having a chat with Gill everyday. I got to know about captaincy yesterday evening," he said.

