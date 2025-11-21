India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 'Not Best Scenario, But Honoured', Rishabh Pant Reacts To IND Captaincy

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wears his gear to take his position on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wears his gear to take his position on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi