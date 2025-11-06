India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Set Out With Fresh Hopes To Take Lead In Carrara

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP

Good Afternoon Indian cricket fans! A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the 4th of the 5-match T20I series between India and Australia at the Land down under. The series stands level at 1-1 after the Men in Blues clinched a 5-wicket victory in the 3rd T20I, following the hosts' 4-wicket win in the 2nd match. The 1st T20I, as you might know, was washed out due to rain in Canberra. Both the teams will be hoping to win today and gain a 2-1 lead in the series, which will conclude with the 5th T20I on Saturday, November 8 at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane. The visitors, who lost 2-1 in the ODI series previously on the tour, will be hoping to bank on the performance they showcased 4 days ago and take the lead for the first time in this series. Catch all the developments - from the pitch and weather report to toss and playing XI update right here.

LIVE UPDATES