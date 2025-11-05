India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV & Online?

The Men In Blue will be eyeing to get a win and take 2-1 lead when they go head-to-head against Australia in the 4th T20I on Wednesday, Nov 5 in Queensland. Check out the live streaming details and head-to-head T20I records between IND and AUS

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV & Online
India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV & Online Photo: X/ BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in the 4th T20I on Wednesday

  • The series is tied at 1-1 after India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I

  • Josh Hazlewood will miss the series

The fourth T20I between India and Australia is set to be played on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, as the five-match series hangs in the balance.

Having leveled the series 1-1 with a strong win in Hobart, India go into this match with momentum and a slightly more settled lineup, while Australia look to regain control with several key players absent. After three exciting contests, both teams have showcased flashes of brilliance, with India looking to edge ahead in the series while Australia aim to level things up.

Arshdeep Singh was the star for the Indian team in the last match, picking up three wickets after missing out the first two matches. Washington Sundar shone with the bat, playing an unbeaten and match-winning 49-run knock, helping the team get a 5-wicket win.

India vs Australia Head-to-head Stats

  • Total matches played: 36

  • India won: 21

  • Australia won: 12

  • No result: 2

  • Abandoned: 1

India vs Australia Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

Related Content
Related Content

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Streaming Info

When and where is the India Vs Australia 4th T20I being played?

The third match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (November 5). The match will be held at Carrara Oval, Queensland with the action starting at 1:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 4th T20I match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs AUS 4th T20I match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I match on JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Shahdad, Sohaib Lead 240-Run Chase | UAE 55/2 (16)

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  4. UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release