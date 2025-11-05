India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV & Online?

India take on Australia in the 4th T20I on Wednesday
The series is tied at 1-1 after India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I
Josh Hazlewood will miss the series
The fourth T20I between India and Australia is set to be played on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, as the five-match series hangs in the balance.
Having leveled the series 1-1 with a strong win in Hobart, India go into this match with momentum and a slightly more settled lineup, while Australia look to regain control with several key players absent. After three exciting contests, both teams have showcased flashes of brilliance, with India looking to edge ahead in the series while Australia aim to level things up.
Arshdeep Singh was the star for the Indian team in the last match, picking up three wickets after missing out the first two matches. Washington Sundar shone with the bat, playing an unbeaten and match-winning 49-run knock, helping the team get a 5-wicket win.
India vs Australia Head-to-head Stats
Total matches played: 36
India won: 21
Australia won: 12
No result: 2
Abandoned: 1
India vs Australia Squads:
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.
India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Streaming Info
When and where is the India Vs Australia 4th T20I being played?
The third match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (November 5). The match will be held at Carrara Oval, Queensland with the action starting at 1:45 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 4th T20I match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs AUS 4th T20I match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I match on JioHotstar app and website.