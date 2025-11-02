India Vs Australia Toss Report, 3rd T20I: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India take on Australia in the 3rd T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India have won the toss and elected to field first
Australia are leading the five-match series 1-0
India face Australia in the third T20I of the fiive-match series at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Sunday, November 2.
India come into this fixture under pressure. After being convincingly beaten in the second game, bowled out for just 125 and then comfortably chased down by Australia, India need a strong response. Their top-order failed to fire in Melbourne, barring one bright innings, and their bowling, while showing glimpses, could not contain the home team’s batters.
Australia, on the other hand, hold the momentum. They lead 1-0 in the series after that dominant win in the second T20I and will look to press their advantage in Hobart. With a pitch and conditions that favour batting for large parts of the game, though offering early movement for the fast bowlers, they’ll aim to maintain control.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Catch the India vs Australia 3rd T20I ball-by-ball commentary here:
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Captains Speak
Suryakumar Yadav (India): We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.
Mitch Marsh (Australia): It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.