India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Toss Update: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, toss the coin as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, watch it during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, toss the coin as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, watch it during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)