India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Toss Update: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: India have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Axar Patel and Jasprit Burmah misses out on the clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, toss the coin as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, watch it during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
  • India face South Africa in 3rd T20I at HPCA Stadium in Dharamasala

  • The five-match series is levelled at 1-1

  • India have won the toss and opted to bowl first

With the five-match T20I series leveled at 1–1, India and South Africa face a pivotal third game under the Himalayan lights at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. South Africa bounced back impressively in the second T20I, posting over 210 and cruising to a 51-run win, exposing some of India’s batting frailties and leveling the contest.

India’s camp, meanwhile, has been working hard on their batting approach after inconsistent starts in the first two games, and this match presents a chance to reset momentum and grab a series lead. The high altitude and fresh surface also promise a competitive contest between bat and ball.

Selection and strategy will be under the microscope as India opt to bowl first after winning the toss, making a few notable changes with Bumrah and Axar Patel missing out, giving opportunities to other bowlers to assert themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup build-up.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Published At:
  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win