Hardik Pandya Joins Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh In Elite 100 T20I Wickets Club During IND Vs SA 3rd Match

Hardik Pandya becomes the third Indian to take 100 T20I wickets
Milestone wicket comes amid India’s dominant bowling performance against South Africa in 3rd T20I
South Africa bowled out for 117 despite Aiden Markram’s resistance
India and South Africa are clashing against each other in the 3rd T20I in Dharamsala on December 14. The series is levelled at 1-1 with both teams aiming to get a win in the third match.
India’s fast bowlers set the tone early, producing a ruthless opening spell that left the visitors reeling inside the powerplay. Opting to bowl first, India struck at regular intervals on a surface that offered just enough movement, never allowing South Africa to settle.
Amid the flurry of wickets, Hardik Pandya delivered a moment of personal significance. The all-rounder picked up a crucial scalp in the middle overs, a wicket that quietly marked a major milestone in Indian cricket.
Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List With 100 T20I Wickets
Hardik Pandya completed 100 wickets in T20 Internationals for India, becoming only the third Indian bowler to reach the landmark, after Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. The milestone came when he removed Tristan Stubbs, inducing a loose shot outside off that was safely collected by Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. It was a classic Hardik wicket, smart pace variation, subtle movement, and pressure doing the rest.
What makes the achievement more impressive is Pandya’s role as a genuine all-rounder. Often tasked with bowling in high-risk phases, especially through the middle and at the death, Hardik has consistently delivered breakthroughs.
First Innings Report: India Rip Through South Africa
South Africa’s innings never truly took off after losing both openers inside the first two overs. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana provided the early damage, while Varun Chakaravarthy’s mystery spin tightened the screws through the middle overs. Wickets kept falling, and partnerships were hard to come by as India maintained relentless pressure.
Aiden Markram stood tall with a fighting half-century, briefly threatening a recovery, but support from the other end was minimal. Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up the tail efficiently, and South Africa were eventually bowled out for 117, a total that reflected India’s dominance.